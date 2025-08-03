Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Activate All-Star Catcher From Injured List for Finale Against Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated their All-Star catcher off the injured list.

Nick Ziegler

Jul 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) runs to first after he hits a double in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Jul 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) runs to first after he hits a double in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
With the Toronto Blue Jays seeking to win their series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, they will have a key player returning to the lineup.

Even though the Blue Jays have been playing well and are in first place in the American League East, the team has had some injuries to deal with.

Recently, two star sluggers in Alejandro Kirk and George Springer were both placed on the concussion list.

Kirk has been out since the end of July, but after a couple of games in the minors has been activated for the series finale against the Royals.

Getting the star catcher back is great news for Toronto, with his presence both behind the plate and in the lineup being missed.

Kirk is currently having an excellent campaign, slashing .304/.361/.413 with seven home runs and 47 RBI. He was named to his second All-Star team this season and has been a significant part of the team’s success.

The All-Star catcher is leading the team in batting average this year, and with the type of talent that this unit has, that showcases just how good he is.

In the corresponding move, it will be Leo Jimenez being sent down to Triple-A. The Blue Jays are going to be carrying three catchers for the time being, and it will be interesting to see how long that potentially lasts.

With concussions being a serious matter, it will be great to see the star catcher back in action for Toronto on Sunday. Hopefully, he won't be rusty after a week away from the Majors.

Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

