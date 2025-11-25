There was no secret to how the Toronto Blue Jays were able to battle their way into the World Series as it was on full display from the first game of the ALDS against the New York Yankees, their offense. But, it wasn't a fluke by any means. The ball club didn't ride some postseason adrenaline high, this is what their bats did all year long.

Clearly this is a team game and without their pitching staff showing up they wouldn't have had the success that they did, but their very obvious strength was at the plate and it is hard to critique much, especially from early June on.

For those who didn't follow Toronto from the very beginning of the 2025 season it is important to know that this ballclub wasn't dominant at first. At the end of May they sat under .500 and had just been shutout 13-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays before a switch finally flipped.

The offense got going and instead of them being lit up by other teams they started demolishing their opponents all way through their hitting lineup from the lead off man George Springer down to the bottom of the order.

Overall Offensive Grade: A-

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It is hard to miss how talented this line up was with multiple Silver Slugger Award winners between Springer, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and catcher Alejandro Kirk. It is almost unfathomable that shortstop Bo Bichette has yet to win one, but he has been a finalist and had he finished the year, it is likely he would have won his first.

But, what makes this team really hard to beat is with how the rest of the order can hit and make plays. Ernie Clement finished the year with a .277 batting average while a pair of players finished 2025 with a slugging percentage over .500, Springer and center fielder Daulton Varsho.

It is hard to beat a team that performs extremely well on their home field as well as on the road. It isn't hard to grasp that the Jays were one of the best teams in baseball when playing at home, but they were also arguably a top all-around lineup away from Rogers Centre as well.



*Note* These stats are looking at away games only as a whole team against the other 29 teams.

.260 Batting Average (second)

.327 On-Base Percentage (fourth)

.407 Slugging Percentage (11th)

.734 OPS (sixth)

576 Strikeouts (second fewest)

141 Doubles (tied for seventh)

732 Total Hits (fifth)

355 RBI (12th)

The Blue Jays vice was with their slugging on the road as well as leaving runners in scoring position stranded which was seen during the playoffs. They had plenty of opportunities to capitalize in games specifically the 18-inning loss and the game seven heart breaker.

The ballclub learned so much during their October games this year and with the core returning next season (hopefully they lock down Bichette) it seems like they could be even more unbeatable which is a scary thought for every pitching staff they face.