Toronto Blue Jays Receive Encouraging Updates on Two Star Sluggers
As the Toronto Blue Jays continue their series against the Kansas City Royals, their lineup might be getting back to 100 percent soon.
Despite playing very well, some injuries have been a bit of an issue for the Blue Jays. Currently, Toronto has two players on the concussion injury list, with both George Springer and Alejandro Kirk out.
More News: Blue Jays Provide Encouraging Update Regarding Rehab of Two Former All-Star Pitchers
While Springer was just recently placed on the IL, Kirk is nearing his return. The talented catcher has been out since July 26, but caught seven innings in the minors and will likely play in one more game before returning to the Majors.
It is certainly great to see that Kirk is projected to be back on Sunday for the series finale against the Royals. He has been a staple in the lineup so far this year, leading the team in batting average.
More News: Blue Jays Activate Newly Acquired Players, Place Star Outfielder on Injured List
Overall, he has slashed .304/.361/.413 with seven home runs and 47 RBI. It has been a fantastic campaign for the 26-year-old, and his return will be welcomed.
For Springer, with him just recently going on the IL, the earliest that he can return will be Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. However, it is encouraging to see that he is trending in the right direction and that the Tuesday timeline seems possible.
The veteran slugger has had a resurgent season, leading the Blue Jays in home runs.
More News: Blue Jays Pay High Price in Trade with Twins for Reliever, Veteran Bat
As Toronto makes their push in the second half, getting two key sluggers back will be important. This team has all the makings of a division champion, but staying healthy is always key.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.