Blue Jays Add Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt to ALCS Roster Against Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays will have 13 pitchers and 13 positions players on their 26-man roster for the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jays released the roster ahead of Game 1 on Sunday.
There were three key decisions for the Blue Jays, based on how their roster was configured for the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
Toronto opted to activate two key starting pitchers they left off the ALDS roster — right-handers Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer. To make room for the pair, Toronto left off Justin Bruhl and Tommy Nance. The other key decision was on shortstop Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays left the injured shortstop off the roster.
Toronto Blue Jays ALCS Roster Decisions
Bassitt missed part of the final month of the season with lower back inflammation. Leaving him off the ALDS roster was a calculated opportunity to give him a bit more time to recover, as he likely would have only pitched one game. That series with the Yankees went four games. Bassitt was 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 32 regular season games, with 31 starts.
Scherzer missed the first three months of the season with right thumb inflammation, which he suffered in his first start of the season. He returned in late June. The two-time World Series champion went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts.
Bichette suffered a left knee sprain on Sept. 9 and has been attempting to work his way back after he was activated from the 10-day injured list on Sept. 29. He was ruled out of the ALDS and had been working out on the side during the series. The earliest he can be available now is the World Series, if the Blue Jays advance.
Game 1 will feature Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman against Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. eastern with the game to be broadcast on Fox. CJCL/Sportsnet 590 The FAN - 590 AM will carry the game on the radio.
The Blue Jays are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 1993. The Mariners are seeking their first trip to the World Series in franchise history.
Blue Jays 26-Man ALCS Roster
Pitchers (13): RHP Chris Bassitt, RHP Shane Bieber, RHP Seranthony Dominguez, RHP Braydon Fisher, LHP Mason Fluharty, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Jeff Hoffman, LHP Eric Lauer, LHP Brendon Little, RHP Yariel Rodriguez, RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Louis Varland, RHP Trey Yesavage.
Catchers (2): Tyler Heineman, Alejandro Kirk.
Infielders (5): Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Andres Gimenez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Outfielders (6): Nathan Lukes, Anthony Santander, Davis Schneider, George Springer, Myles Straw, Daulton Varsho.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm ET on FOX
Monday: Game 2: Seattle at Toronto, 5:03 pm ET on FOX
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto at Seattle, TBA, on FOX/FS1
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto at Seattle, TBA, on FOX/FS1
Friday: Game 5: Toronto at Seattle, TBA, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 19: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, TBA, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 20: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, TBA, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.