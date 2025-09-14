Max Scherzer Explains Blue Jays' Mentality During Their Comeback Victories
The Toronto Blue Jays won again on Sunday to secure a sweep over the Baltimore Orioles. And it came in a fashion that everyone in the clubhouse and fanbase has become accustomed to seeing from this group: coming from behind and winning the game.
While this one wasn't as dramatic as others the Blue Jays have pulled off throughout the season, they did overcome a one-run deficit in the second inning to win their fourth game in a row and secure their 46th comeback victory of the year.
Considering Toronto has now won 87 games this campaign, the fact that over half of their victories have been in comeback fashion is nothing short of spectacular. It also highlights the winning mentality this group has, as they inch closer to an AL East title.
"I mean," manager John Schneider said after Saturday's contest, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required). "Kind of running out of things to say."
Max Scherzer Explains Mindset of Team
But future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer was able to offer some more insight into the mentality of the players on this team when they are facing a deficit, and it's something that should give this fanbase a lot of confidence about the ceiling of what this group can accomplish.
"We just have this mentality that we're just going to win," he said. "We're going to find a way to kick, scratch and claw our way back into this, and our offense has that identity. Pitchers smell that."
That mentality has worked for them so far, and it's one that should be beneficial in the postseason. While dominant performances are always nice, that doesn't happen a whole lot in October. So having the experience and ability to overcome deficits should be a major weapon when things get tight.
Taking what has happened in the regular season and applying it to the playoffs is what the Blue Jays will have to do when October arrives. They've had good years in the past before they get eliminated early in the postseason, with them unable to find ways to win for a myriad of different reasons.
But it feels like things are different with this group. And when Scherzer -- a two-time World Series champion -- is having glowing praise for how they have performed thus far and what that means for their chances in the playoffs, it's a good sign.
"In the playoffs, you've gotta be resilient," he added. "If you're going to win in the playoffs, you got to be resilient. And we're showing that right now. We're showing everything that we need."