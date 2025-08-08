Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah Shines in Double-A Rehab Debut, Nearing Return
The Toronto Blue Jays have been missing their starting pitcher Alek Manoah since May 29 of last season. What was thought to be elbow discomfort ended up being a UCL sprain which eventually led to a Tommy John surgery.
Manoah is nearing 14-months since his operation and he just finished his first Double-A rehab start with New Hampshire.
The former first round pick was able to finish three innings of play. The righty threw 64 pitches and 36 of them were strikes. Manoah allowed two earned runs on five hits, but struck out two and walked three.
This is a huge step for Manoah, but Tommy John surgery is no joke and the way the Jays are progressing this season they will want to keep a watchful eye on his progress. There is no reason to rush anything as the 27-year-old could prove vital to their future.
Toronto's Pitching Staff
For the most part, the Jays starters have been solid. José Berríos, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt are the main guys in rotation as all three have more than 23 starts on the year. The trio averages a 3.95 ERA and all have over 100 strikeouts on the year (led by Gausman with 135).
With a future Hall-of-Famer like Max Scherzer able to step in some, they have been able to maintain their lead in the AL East over the Boston Red Sox.
The rotation has been decent besides a "minor" hiccup with the Baltimore Orioles where they allowed 38 runs in a four-game stretch and were nearly swept.
However, in their next away series at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies they only allowed six runs in a three-game span. Talk about a turn around going into a vital series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Manoah as a Blue Jay
The righty has been a part of the organization since the very beginning when Toronto drafted him in 2019 at No. 11 overall. He went on to make his debut at the end of May just two years later.
In four seasons (only five starts in 2024) he has started in 75 games posting a 29-20 record with a 3.34 ERA.
2022 was by far his best season as it was his first All-Star selection of hopefully many with the ball club. He went 16-7 in 31 starts with a 2.24 ERA. By the end of that season, he struck out 180 and posted a WHIP under 1.00 (.99).
Tommy John surgery is common amongst pitchers and Manoah is handling his rehab in stride. Surely he wants to be back on the mound this season, but the organization will take it slow as his health is the top priority.