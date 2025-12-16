Blue Jays Get Green Light in Ketel Marte Pursuit as Full No-Trade List Revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays received a significant boost in their pursuit of Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte. The All-Star second baseman's limited no-trade clause doesn't include Toronto, clearing a potential roadblock if both teams agree to terms.

Blue Jays Not on Marte's Five-Team No-Trade List

Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) reacts against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Sunday that Marte has a five-team no-trade list featuring the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals. Toronto's absence from that list means they can complete a trade without requiring Marte's approval, a significant advantage over several other suitors in the market.

The Blue Jays have checked in on Marte's availability throughout the offseason, according to multiple reports. His 2025 production makes him an attractive target: a .283/.376/.517 slash line with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs across 126 games. He earned his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award and posted 4.4 WAR.

Timing adds urgency to any potential deal. Marte will gain full no-trade protection on the 10th day of the 2026 season, when he reaches 10 years of MLB service with five consecutive seasons in Arizona. That deadline creates pressure for the Diamondbacks to move him before losing all trade leverage.

The report eliminates two prominent suitors from contention. Both the Yankees and Giants face roster needs at second base but can't acquire him without his consent. The other teams on his restricted list (Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Oakland) face similar roadblocks.

Marte Fits Toronto's Contingency Plans

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Toronto's interest in Marte connects directly to Bo Bichette's uncertain future. The homegrown shortstop rejected a qualifying offer and could command over $200 million on the open market. If Bichette signs elsewhere, Marte becomes the most logical replacement option at a fraction of the cost.

His contract structure makes the finances work. Marte is owed $102.5 million through 2031, with $41 million deferred. His $15 million salary in 2026 represents exceptional value compared to what Bichette or other free-agent alternatives would command. The deal also includes incentives tied to MVP voting and plate appearances.

General manager Ross Atkins has already shown a willingness to spend aggressively this winter. Toronto signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal earlier this month, then added pitchers Cody Ponce and relievers Tyler Rogers (three years, $37 million) and Chase Lee via trade from Detroit. Adding Marte would address concerns at middle infield while preserving payroll flexibility for potential additional upgrades.

The defensive fit works seamlessly. Andres Gimenez would shift to shortstop full-time if Toronto acquires Marte, replicating the arrangement that worked during the postseason when Bichette went down with a knee injury. Pairing Gimenez's elite glove at short with Marte's switch-hitting bat at second creates one of baseball's strongest middle infield combinations.

Arizona holds considerable leverage despite its willingness to listen. The Diamondbacks want MLB-ready pitching in return, creating challenges for Toronto's prospect-thin system. That same obstacle faces other interested clubs, including the Red Sox, Mariners, Tigers, Rays, and Phillies.

Kyle Tucker's free agency also factors into the equation. Missing out on both Bichette and Tucker would make Marte's acquisition critical for maintaining Toronto's championship window. The Blue Jays face competition from multiple contenders, but their clean path through Marte's no-trade clause gives them a negotiating edge few others possess.

More Blue Jays News