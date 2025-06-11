Blue Jays All-Star Could Be MLB Trade Deadline Target of Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays have been on fire over the last few weeks as one of the hottest teams in baseball.
They have won two games in a row and have a stellar 7-2 record thus far in June. Victorious in 11 out of their last 13 games, they have pushed their record to a season-high seven games over .500 at 37-30 entering play on June 11.
Right in the thick of the American League playoff race, it is safe to say the Blue Jays are looking like buyers ahead of the trade deadline at this point.
However, things could quickly change.
Toronto is a team that many franchises around the league are going to be keeping a close eye on because they are going to be active, one way or another, ahead of the deadline.
If things trend in the direction they have been recently, they will be seeking out upgrades to make a push for the postseason.
Should their streakiness continue and they regress back to the .500 mark and fall out of the race, there are several players on their roster who will be of interest to contenders around the league.
One of those players is shortstop Bo Bichette, an impending free agent they are going to receive calls on regardless of whether or not they are in the playoff picture.
A team that would love to acquire the two-time All-Star is their AL East rivals, the New York Yankees.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has listed Bichette as a potential trade target for the Yankees, who are in need of an upgrade at second base or third base; whichever position they aren’t deploying Jazz Chisholm Jr. at for the night since he can play either spot.
The Blue Jays star would be a massive upgrade over DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza, but Bowden does admit it is hard to envision division rivals making a deal of that magnitude, especially with both in the mix for postseason spots.
New York would love to have Bichette, but they would have to blow away Toronto with an offer to even get them on the phone.
The Blue Jays aren’t going to help out one of their rivals by handing them a productive player ahead of the trade deadline.
Bichette hasn’t quite returned to the level he produced earlier in his career, but his .275/.319/.426 slash line with eight home runs, 17 doubles, one triple and 38 RBI would be a nice addition to several lineups around the league.
