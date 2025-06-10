Surging Toronto Blue Jays Own MLB's Best Record Over Last 30 Games
Don't look now, but the Toronto Blue Jays are working their way into prime position for a shot in the MLB playoffs.
With a record of 36-30 after yet another win on Monday night, this time over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Jays maintained their tie with the Tampa Bay Rays for second place in the American League East division.
The two squads are also tied for the top two spots in the AL wild card race, though there is a crowded field jockeying for the three berths to the playoffs.
Toronto has not been in this position all year. In fact, the club got off to a slow start, and it looked like the season might be headed south in a hurry.
That all changed around May 8, as ever since then, the Jays have put together an MLB-best 20-10 stretch that has vaulted them from 16-20 to the forefront of the playoff race.
The team has gotten contributions from everywhere, but the first thing that stands out is the offense coming from the catcher position.
Toronto fans are accustomed to seeing Alejandro Kirk swing the bat well, but he's been downright elite, posting a .378/.442/.512 slash line over this span.
On his days off, Tyler Heineman has been on a career-best hot streak, putting up a wRC+ of 230 in his nine appearances.
Addison Barger, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement and Bo Bichette have each played in all 30 games during the run, and each have produced wRC+ marks of at least 127, while Barger has been particularly hot with seven homers.
The starting rotation has been a sore spot for much of the season with Max Scherzer on the shelf, but Jose Berrios has found his game in his six starts during the run, posting a 2.75 ERA and doing well to keep the ball in the yard.
The question now becomes what the team will do as the MLB trade deadline on July 31 approaches.
The Jays have an interesting card to play in Bichette, who they could deal for futures or use to acquire an upgrade in the starting rotation.
Either way, it's hard to imagine Toronto going full-on sell mode given the level the group has found over the past month.
