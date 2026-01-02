Blue Jays Have More Competition for Superstar Bo Bichette in Free Agency

Bo Bichette was a powerful force in the Toronto Blue Jays’ run to the World Series last season. Now, he’s a powerful force in free agency.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required), three teams have done the standard “checked in on” work on Bichette — the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that defeated the Blue Jays in the World Series.

Those three teams are added to a list of the Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, the latter of which has reportedly had a Zoom call with him. With the offseason now entering 2026, there is a higher likelihood that Bichette’s market will heat up in the next few weeks.

Bo Bichette’s Market

In the past couple of weeks, Bichette has indicated that he’s open to playing second base along with shortstop, which has been his primary position in the Majors. That openness has likely led to his market getting wider.

However, each of the new suitors have logjams in the middle infield. The Yankees have Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base and Anthony Volpe at shortstop. The Cubs have Nico Hoerner at second base and Dansby Swanson at shortstop. The Dodgers have Hyeseong Kim at second base and Mookie Betts at shortstop.

Signing a player like Bichette would probably lead to a trade for one of those players. In a potentially related development, the Cubs are listening on Hoerner, who is in the final year of his contract. Kim was a rookie last season and would have value on the trade market.

Also factoring into the equation is what the Blue Jays did right after the World Series. By making Bichette a $22 million qualifying offer, they protected themselves somewhat if he rejected it, as was expected. Toronto will get draft pick compensation from whichever team signs him.

At the start of free agency, Bichette was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to get an eight-year contract worth $208 million. Each of the site’s four experts expected the Blue Jays to re-sign him. Most of the top position players have not signed yet and there is a belief that Toronto is attempting to sign at least one of Bichette, outfielder Kyle Tucker and third baseman Alex Bregman.

Whoever signs Bichette is getting a player who is coming off a 2025 in which he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI as he rebuilt his value in his walk year after he missed half of 2024 and bated .225. That team will also be getting a player entering his age 28 season with two All-Star selections and four finished in the Top 20 in AL MVP voting.

