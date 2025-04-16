Blue Jays All-Star's Performance Hints at Spike in Production Coming Soon
The Toronto Blue Jays have gotten off to a solid start in the 2025 MLB regular season, going 9-8 over their first 17 games.
They are receiving strong performances from players up and down the roster and there is a good amount of optimism being built. They are winning games despite some of their expected key contributors, such as designated hitter Anthony Santander and starting pitcher Max Scherzer, not currently producing.
One of the reasons they have been able to produce offensively is the renaissance of outfielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette returning to the hit machine ways he showcased earlier in his career.
From 2021-23, there wasn’t a player in the American League who had more hits than him, recording a league-high 191 and 189 in 2021 and 2022, followed by 175 in 2023.
He made the All-Star team twice during that span and was Top 16 in the American League MVP ballot all three campaigns.
But, his production fell off a cliff in 2024 as he battled injuries. Playing in only 81 games, Bichette recorded a .225/.277/.322 slash line with 70 OPS+. It was the first time in his career that he failed to record an OPS+ of at least 121.
So far in 2025, he is racking up hits as he did from 2021-23. He leads the AL in plate appearances (81), at-bats (74) and hits (22). His .297 batting average and .346 on-base percentage are both strong numbers, but he has provided basically zero power with a .365 slugging percentage.
Bichette is still looking for his first home run and steal of the season, while hitting five doubles.
But, his advanced stats indicate that he is performing at a much higher level than his raw statistics would indicate.
“But his expected average is 50 points higher at .356, and his expected ISO is over .200, which suggests the 20-homer power we expected,” wrote Michael Salfino of The Athletic (subscription required).
A breakout could certainly be on the horizon given some of the advanced stats which Bichette has produced to this point.
He is hitting the ball harder and with more regularity than he has previously in his career. His 91.8 mph average exit velocity and 53.2% hard-hit rate would both be single-season career highs.
Bichette is hitting a ton of line drives, 33.9%, and if he keeps putting the ball in the air with his contact numbers, his extra-base hit numbers are going to skyrocket.
Despite the slow start in the home run and steal departments, he has the potential and skill set to finish with a 20-15 season.