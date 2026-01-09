New National League Contender Emerging to Steal Bo Bichette from Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason hungry to make some big moves both in the pitching staff and in the lineup, but what they really want after years of missing is to land a superstar.

As much of the focus has shifted to Kyle Tucker -- and for good reason -- a reunion with Toronto's own home grown star has seemed to become less and less likely. As the Blue Jays signed Kazuma Okamoto as a utility infielder, the path to keeping Bichette seemed more like long odds.

If he were to leave Toronto, Bichette has been connected to the same list of suitors all offseason long including the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and even recently the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fascinatingly though, a new National League suitor may be emerging in the Chicago Cubs as reported this week by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required).

Blue Jays May Lose Bichette to Cubs According to Report

Aug 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) celebrates against Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are among the teams talking to both [Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman], according to people briefed on the conversations," the article read. "The Blue Jays have been in touch with both, too, but now appear more focused on Tucker. The Cubs’ interest in Bichette, first reported by Jon Heyman, stems from their desire to upgrade at third base."

It seems Bichette is ready for a position change as has been reported all offseason long, something which would have to happen should he wind up staying in Toronto. Needless to say, the Blue Jays would much prefer their former shortstop to wind up playing in the National League, and it would be even better if it weren't Los Angeles.

While losing Bichette, no matter what, would sting; having it be to a team like Chicago would be the best-case scenario for Toronto.

Blue Jays Should Be Rooting for Cubs to Get Involved with Bichette

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Chicago has certainly not shown a huge willingness to spend on the top of the market names, and it seems likely their interest only arrives as a result of how slow things have moved this winter for Bichette and others.

Still though, barring something unforeseen, a return to Toronto seems less likely by the day, and Bichette is going to wind up wearing a different uniform next season. That uniform being a Red Sox, New York Yankees or even Tigers or Dodgers, all would be a tough pill for fans to swallow.

As teams, including the Blue Jays with Tucker, continue to play the long game, perhaps the Cubs become a real team worth keeping an eye on to bring Bichette in at third base.

Just as it should be, Toronto's focus continues to be on bringing in Tucker to their outfield, and if they can get that done and have Bichette not wind up with a hated rival, it would be the cherry on top of an absolutely perfect offseason.

