Blue Jays Announce Key Dates and Information for Postseason Ticket Sales
With the Toronto Blue Jays finally clinching their postseason spot over the weekend, the team has revealed some critical information for fans who are looking to attend playoff games at Rogers Centre this October.
As first reported on X by Alex Seixeiro of 680 NewsRadio, home postseason tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. EST on the team's website.
According to the release from the Blue Jays, the onsale includes the maximum number of potential games to be played at home over the course of the first two rounds of the postseason -- the Wild Card and Divisional Series.
Of course, if Toronto is able to lock up the division this week, they will have a tremendous chance to likely earn the first round bye directly into the ALDS and avoid the Wild Card round entirely.
Current Playoff Standings For Blue Jays
The Blue Jays currently sit three games clear of the Seattle Mariners for the bye, but just two games clear of the New York Yankees for the division.
In terms of dates, the ALDS is scheduled to start on October 4, and if Toronto does in fact clinch the bye, they will be at home for both Games 1 and 2 as well as a decisive Game 5 if it proves to be necessary.
Beyond the first two rounds should the Blue Jays wind up qualifying, the team tells fans that information on further playoff tickets will be presented at a later date.
If Toronto is playing in the Wild Card round, currently it's scheduled to start on September 30 and continue through the beginning of the ALDS.
With six games left this week to determine whether or not that will in fact be the case, the Blue Jays actually get the advantage of trying to lock up the division in their home ball park with three games against the Boston Red Sox and three more against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The next week is going to be absolutely critical in determining just how deep of a run Toronto is capable of making. If they can lock up the bye and head right into the ALDS with three of the five games at home, they are gonna have a great shot at making their first ALCS in a decade.
Fans who want to see it all go down in person are going to get their chance here on Thursday to be sure they lock up their tickets.