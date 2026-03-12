Blue Jays Projected to Have New Top-100 Prospect Very Soon in Star Infielder

The Toronto Blue Jays do not have what many consider to be an elite farm system by any means, and things are on the cusp of getting bleaker with Trey Yesavage obviously set to graduate this year.

When that happens, it will leave Toronto with just two top-100 names in infielders JoJo Parker and Arjun Nimmala, both of whom are likely still multiple seasons away from making debuts, let alone any sort of real Major League impact.

If the Blue Jays are going to avoid an even further fall on the farm system rankings list this year, they desperately need some guys to step up. One name who has not garnered a ton of attention to this point largely due to his young age has been young infielder Juan Sanchez.

Even in a best-case, the young Dominican is still years away from contributing, however he could bolster the farm system with a strong showing in his first season in the United States. In a recent article making a prediction for each farm system, MLB Pipeline pointed to Sanchez for Toronto as someone due to make a huge leap.

Sanchez Predicted to Have Huge Year, Climb Into Top-100 for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Toronto’s praise of the 18-year-old infielder has been consistent since his signing in January 2025, and he certainly helped fuel that fire with his 1.004 OPS in the Dominican Summer League last season," the article read. "Now that he’s stateside, Sanchez will continue to show a promising mix of discipline and power and not only reach the Florida State League in his age-18 season but jump into the Top 100, giving Toronto three infielders in that group alongside Arjun Nimmala and JoJo Parker."

That sample size in the Dominican Summer League was not huge by any means, but it was impressive with a slash line of .341/.439/.565 including eight home runs and 40 RBI in 56 games played.

He will likely start in rookie ball this year, but if he does make it to Dunedin at the age of 18 in 2026, it would be a massive sign of things to come.

Blue Jays Need Sanchez to Pan Out

Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With the state of things in the farm barring a trade or someone like Sanchez emerging, Toronto could really use a breakout to keep them from tumbling down the list of farm systems across baseball.

Sanchez is not making his debut anytime soon and may not even do that this decade, but if he can establish himself as one of the bright young stars for the Blue Jays this year at the age of just 18, he will start to become a household name in the prospect community.

Not only will he start to climb the ladder with years to go, but Toronto would have themselves a potential future top prospect in Sanchez if he can show that he can get it done in rookie ball and eventually Single-A as well.