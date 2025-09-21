Blue Jays Showing Offensive Struggles at Worst Possible Time
The American League East has been owned by the Toronto Blue Jays for a significant portion of the season as they have emerged as one of the best teams in baseball after a strong run this summer. Their dominant second half has been led by a strong offense. However, that hasn't been the story lately especially with the loss of Bo Bichette (sprained knee).
The last time the Blue Jays lost four (or more) straight was back at the beginning of May, before the team turned their season around. This really couldn't be a worse time to be in a rut as the division title is far from solidified and the postseason race in the AL has no room for error from any team.
A Lagging Offense
Bichette is missed right now to say the least. The hitting lineup will be immediately better when he returns, but that won't be in the regular season. They have to figure out how to put runs up on the board without him and right now that is proving to be very difficult. The team has only scored more than two runs in two of their last seven games. That is not going to cut it if they want to make it to the AL championship game, let alone the World Series.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't looked like himself recently. He has a slash line of .214/.214/.250 in his last seven outings with only six hits in 28 at-bats and he isn't the only one struggling. Myles Straw has had his moments of brilliance, but that hasn't been recently as he hasn't gotten a hit in his last few outings.
The offense isn't the only concern recently. For the most part the team has been the one running up the scoreboard, but they allowed the Kansas City Royals to put up 20 runs on them in the opener of their series. Pitcher Max Scherzer had a horrid outing as he didn't even finish the first inning before they pulled him after he allowed seven earned runs.
Toronto is getting ready to head home to Rogers Centre which will be great for their confidence. They are arguably the best team in baseball on their home field and this will be what the team needs going into the postseason. The ballclub will face off with the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays to close out September as they try to build some momentum going into October.