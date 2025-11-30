Blue Jays Defense Needs Work in Offseason After Below Average Performance

The Toronto Blue Jays made quite a run during 2025 as they bounced back from a last place finish in the AL East just last season to then take the AL Pennant. It was no secret what aspect of their game led them to the Fall Classic, their bats.

Now, it would not be fair to say that their play in the field is what cost them taking home the title as many little things ended up being their demise. But, since the offseason is officially here it is time to analyze and get better, so they don't come up short once again.

At first glance it is pretty clear that the Jays biggest weakness last season was with their defense and a team that wants to win championships can't be outside the top-10 with their performance in the field as a whole.

Blue Jays and Their Gloves

Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays had six finalists named, and one player was up for two, Ernie Clement. He was nominated at his primary position which is third base as well as a utility man.

Clement was joined by catcher Alejandro Kirk, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as well as Ty France (traded to the Twins) and second baseman Andrés Giménez. France was the only winner, but the first baseman only played for the Blue Jays for two months and was Guerrero Jr.'s backup.

Their individual efforts weren't necessarily rewarded, but it does show the team has talented defenders meaning the problems lie with the ballclub as a unit. The organization wasn't even in the top third for any major category and that just isn't going to cut it if this team wants to win championships.

4.45 Runs Allowed Per Game (19th)

.700 Defensive Efficiency (tied for 14th)

.985 Fielding Percentage (18th)

86 Errors (19th)

118 Double Plays (tied for 17th-19th)

1272 Assists (25th)

It will help to have a stronger starting rotation on the mound next year which is a guarantee after retaining Shane Bieber, signing Dylan Cease and having Trey Yesavage for the whole year, to go along with Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios. But, management cannot rely on the arms to take care of the clear issues that the team had out in the field.

Plenty of things went right for the Jays this season, but it is crucial for their success in the future if they have these tough conversations and make sure to get better during the offseason. The ballclub cannot end up in this same spot on the defensive side next year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. back at it with the glove 😤#WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/nsrrJe63c4 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Recommended Articles