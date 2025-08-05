Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Follows in Father's Footsteps at Coors Field
The Toronto Blue Jays were on fire Monday night during their matchup against the Colorado Rockies. With an incredible victory of 15-1, the Blue Jays walked away with their heads held high and will be entering their next game with confidence.
Toronto took an early lead and the Rockies were simply unable to catch up. Needless to say, the game was dropped by Colorado almost immediately, adding yet another defeat to their already shaky season.
Fortunately for the Blue Jays, things are looking up. Unsurprisingly, much of last night's success was due to Toronto's shortstop Bo Bichette and his hot bat. After racking up two home runs, Bichette drove in quite a bit of attention, but not in the way many would think.
While his hits were certainly imposing and helped the team take home the win, they came with a much deeper meaning. His father Dante Bichette was an outfielder for the Colorado Rockies in the '90s and regularly played at Coors Field. During that time, he made quite an impressive name for himself, and that name carried on through his children.
Monday night was undoubtedly a proud moment for the Bichette family, and is a testament to the dedication that Dante's son has put into his sport.
With Bo continuing to follow in his father's footsteps, it was only a matter of time before he delivered home runs of his own at Coors Field. As stated by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, 25 years have gone by without a member of the Bichette family hitting a home run at this stadium. Baseball runs in their blood, making this experience all the more special, particularly for Dante and Bo.
"I wanted to hit a homer here," said Bichette, per Matheson. "I don't think it really felt how I thought it might feel, but I wanted to get one."
Bo is widely known for his hitting power with high volume — this is nothing new for him, but his performance on Monday was heartwarming. The energy at Coors Field was electric and the exhilaration could be felt from afar.
As Toronto enters its next game in the set against the Rockies on Tuesday night, it will be interesting to see if Bichette can add to his homers and help lead his team to victory again. The Blue Jays have shown what they're capable of, and their outburst on Monday night is encouraging.
