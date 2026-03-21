Blue Jays Superstar Earns Top 5 Hitter Ranking Ahead of 2026 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays knew what they were getting when they signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. many years ago — a player with the skill to hit in his blood. Over time, Guerrero has just lived up to the hype and has turned himself into a beast for the Blue Jays.

Guerrero might not have singlehandedly led Toronto to the playoffs last season, but being able to pencil him into the lineup every day only helps. Having yet to win an American League MVP award, Guerrero still has the respect around the league when he steps into the batter's box.

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Vladdy Cracks the Top 5

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) warms his hands before a spring training game. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Andrew Simon created a ranking of the Top 10 best hitters in Major League Baseball entering the 2026 season. Several familiar names appear on the list, but you had to wait to find Guerrero's, as he cracked the top five, holding down spot No. 4 in the rankings.

"It’s hard to quibble with a player who virtually never misses a game and who hits for average, gets on base and rips screaming line drives all over the field. That’s Guerrero. If there’s a nitpick here, it’s that his total of 23 home runs last season seems shockingly light for a hitter of his caliber," Simon wrote.

Simon is right in his analysis. Knowing that Guerrero can hit more home runs was the only nitpick to his game in 2025. He finished 13th in MVP voting and was an All-Star for the fifth straight year. This season, Toronto fans could be in store for another Guerrero MVP chase against the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.

When Guerrero is in the lineup, the Blue Jays more often than not have odds in their favor. Rarely missing games, Guerrero has become the iron man of Toronto, and seemingly never finds himself in a slump for longer than a week or two.

Now, without Bo Bichette, who signed a massive deal with the New York Mets this offseason, Guerrero has all the spotlight on him in the lineup. His presence, power, and composure at the plate make him one of the most dangerous hitters, and perhaps some could make the claim that he's a top-three hitter.

The Blue Jays will pencil in Guerrero's name come opening day against the Athletics on March 27. The Athletics will toss out Luis Severino, a pitcher that Guerrero has hit well in his career: 16 plate appearances, .357/.438/.571, one home run, and six strikeouts, via Sports Reference.