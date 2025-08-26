Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Seen As Potential Fit for NL East Team in Free Agency
The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing well and continue to lead in the American League East over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
As the Blue Jays continue to push toward winning the AL East, there is a lot to like about the direction of the team. Toronto has been led most of the season by their dynamic offense. This unit has been one of the best in baseball, and they have no shortage of star power.
Furthermore, in addition to their offense performing well, they also recently had Shane Bieber make his first start since Tommy John surgery. The former AL Cy Young award winner has the potential to change the starting rotation for the better, and he could be their ace going forward.
While there is a lot to like about the direction of the franchise for this year, they will have some key players hitting free agency afterwards. Luckily, they were already able to lock up their star slugger, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to a long-term deal. However, they have another star who is set to be one of the top free agents this coming winter.
Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about Blue Jays star Bo Bichette being a potential fit for the Atlanta Braves in free agency.
It has been a fantastic bounce-back campaign for Bichette after he really struggled in 2024 with injuries that contributed to his poor season. Now, he has positioned himself nicely for a large payday this coming winter.
So far this year, he has slashed .304/.349/.470 with 16 home runs and 84 RBI in 129 games played. Due to his age and the campaign that he is putting together, Bichette is going to be garnering some serious interest as a free agent.
Bichette Primed for Massive Contract
Due to some of his defensive struggles, he might end up switching positions sooner rather than later. A potential move to third base could be in the cards, but which team he ultimately goes to will likely decide that.
While the Braves aren’t known as a team that generally makes a big splash in free agency, Bichette would be a nice addition to their lineup. Pairing the young star with talented players like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson would create a very strong lineup.
As the season continues for the Blue Jays, they will be hoping to continue to get the excellent production that they have received from Bichette going down the stretch. The talented shortstop has played a big part in their success, and that will likely land him a significant contract over the winter.