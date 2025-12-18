How Blue Jays Are Impacted by Bo Bichette's Second Base Willingness

Bo Bichette's willingness to switch positions has complicated Toronto's pursuit of its franchise shortstop. His flexibility expands the free agent market beyond teams needing a shortstop, creating more competition for the Blue Jays as they balance keeping Bichette versus pursuing Kyle Tucker.

Bo Bichette Opens Market With Position Flexibility

MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday that Bo Bichette is telling teams he'd be willing to move to second base. The news emerged during MLB Network's "Hot Stove" segment, where Feinsand expanded on earlier reports about the slugger's position flexibility.

"Bichette's interesting. The shortstop market's been terrible, but people are not looking necessarily at Bichette as a shortstop," Feinsand explained. "And he has started to tell teams he'd be willing to move to second base."

The World Series provided proof he can handle the transition. Bichette played second base on short notice during Toronto's seven-game series against the Dodgers, batting .348 with a home run and six RBIs. Feinsand acknowledged the defensive reality while praising the offensive upside.

"Not a great shortstop, but showed that he can play second base," Feinsand said. "And the shortstop market is not great. There are a lot of teams in need of second base help."

Multiple teams now have a path to pursue him. The Giants, Mariners, and Red Sox all need second base help.

Why Toronto Loses Leverage With Wider Competition

Toronto Blue Jays mascot Ace waves a Blue Jays flag | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

That positional flexibility changes everything for Toronto's front office. Before Bichette signaled willingness to move, only teams specifically needing shortstops could justify pursuing him. Now teams with established shortstops but second base needs can bid without reshuffling their entire infield.

The Red Sox present a complicated division rival threat. Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has committed to Trevor Story remaining at shortstop for 2026, but the team still needs middle-infield help. The Red Sox have been linked to Bichette as a potential second base addition, particularly if they fail to retain Alex Bregman at third base.

His defensive limitations at shortstop actually become an advantage at second base. Career numbers show minus-19 defensive runs saved and minus-32 outs above average at shortstop. Those concerns fade at second base, where his elite offensive production becomes the focus rather than a tradeoff.

The 2025 numbers tell the story. Bichette posted a .311/.357/.483 slash line with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs across 139 games. His contract projection has climbed to five years and $150 million as multiple teams view him as a premium middle-infield bat without the defensive risk.

Toronto still has advantages. Bichette has repeatedly stated his desire to remain in Toronto and finish his career alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays offer familiarity and the chance to complete unfinished business after falling two outs short of a championship.

But financial leverage has shifted. The Blue Jays now compete on equal footing with other franchises rather than holding a structural advantage. Bichette's flexibility also creates internal decisions beyond money. Keeping him at second base means deploying Giménez at shortstop, while pursuing Tucker instead would mean moving Addison Barger to right field and Ernie Clement to second base.

Toronto faces a choice between paying premium rates for a player who might have stayed cheaper, or watching him sign elsewhere because they waited too long. Neither option feels ideal for a franchise that came so close to a title.

