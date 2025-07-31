Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Bolster Bullpen, Land Slugger in Last Minute Trade Deadline Deal With Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays were able to pull of a significant deal with the Minnesota Twins at the final hour of the trade deadline,

Michael Brauner

The Toronto Blue Jays were able to pull of a last second deal with the Minnesota Twins which has their bullpen in a much better spot.

As first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays were able to land star right-handed reliever Louis Varland from Minnesota. Also included in the deal was veteran first baseman Ty France, giving Toronto some bench depth in addition to a shiny new reliever.

Varland has had an incredible year with a 2.02 ERA over 51 appearances so far, collecting a bWAR of 1.8 while striking out 47 and walking just 13 in 49 innings pitched.

France, on the other hand, has slashed .251/.320/.357 with six home runs and 44 RBI.

It was far from a nothing return to land Varland and France, as the Blue Jays dealt their No. 5 prospect in left-hander Kendry Rojas as well as outfielder Alan Roden, who had played 43 games for Toronto so far this season.

Roden has slashed .204/.283/.306 with a home run and eight RBI, while Rojas has a 3.46 ERA in 11 appearances this year across nearly all minor league classifications. Rojas had also collected 62 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.

While it stings to lose a top prospect and a rotational outfielder, the Blue Jays made a statement that they believe they can win right now.

Toronto is going for it, and with their deadline moves, they have potentially set themselves up for a very deep run this October.

