Blue Jays Boss Reveals Simple Pitching Plan Entering Must-Win ALCS Game 6
The Toronto Blue Jays have their backs against the wall entering Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.
Sunday’s game at Rogers Centre has the Mariners up 3-2 in the series. A win on Sunday puts Seattle in the World Series for the first time. A Blue Jays win means Game 7 is on Monday. While Toronto has been one of the best home teams in baseball in 2025, it lost both meetings with Seattle north of the border earlier in the series.
That’s why manager John Schneider won’t be shy with the pitching staff on Sunday. Trey Yesavage will start. But he’ll have plenty of backup. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com and other reporters in Toronto, everyone is available for Game 6 — and that includes Game 4 winner Max Scherzer.
Blue Jays Boss on What Toronto is Trying to Do
“We’re trying to win one game in a row,” Schneider said about his strategy for Sunday’s game. “We’ve done that 99 times this year.”
It’s not unusual for a manager to say everyone is available in an elimination game. Given that it’s a Game 6 and not a Game 7, Schneider’s insistence that everyone is available could potentially impact who starts a potential Game 7. If the rotation were to hold, Toronto would probably start Game 3 starter Shane Bieber.
It seems unlikely that he would turn to Bieber on Sunday, though the Mariners’ 15-inning, Game 5 win over Detroit in the ALDS could be a guide to a potential nightmare scenario. The Mariners won but had to use two starting pitchers in relief, including Luis Castillo, who pitched in Game 4 against Scherzer.
By Schneider’s logic, anyone that pitched in Game 5 on Friday would be available and pitching on two days’ rest after the off-day — starter Kevin Gausman, along with relievers Louis Varland, Brendon Little and Seranthony Dominguez.
If Scherzer threw on Sunday, he would do so on three days’ rest after starting on Thursday. Varland and Dominguez also pitched in that game. Two other relievers — Mason Fluharty and Jeff Hoffman — pitched in Game 4.
Schneider’s comment underscores the stakes of Sunday’s game. Toronto must win or begin their offseason. It also emphasizes the missed opportunity for the Blue Jays in losing Game 5 as they led late in the game. A 3-2 lead at home would allow them to arrange their bullpen much differently.
But, on Sunday, it’s all hands on deck for the Blue Jays.