Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Starter Shane Bieber Gets High Praise From Yankees Manager Aaron Boone

The Toronto Blue Jays could seal the deal on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, as Shane Bieber is set to take the mound to potentially close things out.

Jeremy Trottier

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays have put on a clinic through the first two games of the American League Division Series, outscoring the New York Yankees by a combined 23 runs to eight.

Given an extra week of rest due to their seeding, the Blue Jays have shown just how much it was worth as they have dominated the first two contests of this showdown with a chance to sweep this best-of-five series on Tuesday.

The starting pitchers for that matchup will be Shane Bieber for Toronto and Carlos Rodon for New York, a battle that should make things at least somewhat intriguing compared to the last two matchups. With that said, the Blue Jays have had an exceptional amount of offensive firepower in these two games, including in Game 2, where they put up seven runs on Max Fried before he was removed from the contest.

Bieber has been a huge addition for Toronto. In the seven games he has started so far, he posted a 3.57 ERA across 40.1 innings of work. That production has been noticed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who recently had some praise for the division rival.

What Did Aaron Boone Have to Say About Shane Bieber?

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone watches batting practice wearing a dark blue shirt and hat.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In a recent post by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, he reported a quote from Boone regarding Bieber and the Blue Jays' decision to trade for the starting pitcher at the deadline. And the rival skipper did not mince words about how Bieber has looked since returning from his long-term injury.

"He looks like Bieber to me," Boone said. "Good pickup by the Blue Jays being able to get him and being able to insert him into their rotation. He'll be a challenge for us."

That is a rather strong comment for an opponent coming into a pivotal game against a division rival. Not only did Boone admit Bieber has looked like himself when he's been on the mound this year, which is a compliment in and of itself, but he also praised Toronto for making the trade to get him.

As the two teams head to Yankee Stadium for the third game of the series, it could be a bit more of a pitching battle between the two sides in Game 3 as New York looks to keep their playoff hopes alive. But with Bieber on the mound for the Blue Jays, they have a good opportunity to sweep their rivals and get to the ALCS in the minimal number of games.

More Blue Jays News

feed

Published
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News