Blue Jays Starter Shane Bieber Gets High Praise From Yankees Manager Aaron Boone
The Toronto Blue Jays have put on a clinic through the first two games of the American League Division Series, outscoring the New York Yankees by a combined 23 runs to eight.
Given an extra week of rest due to their seeding, the Blue Jays have shown just how much it was worth as they have dominated the first two contests of this showdown with a chance to sweep this best-of-five series on Tuesday.
The starting pitchers for that matchup will be Shane Bieber for Toronto and Carlos Rodon for New York, a battle that should make things at least somewhat intriguing compared to the last two matchups. With that said, the Blue Jays have had an exceptional amount of offensive firepower in these two games, including in Game 2, where they put up seven runs on Max Fried before he was removed from the contest.
Bieber has been a huge addition for Toronto. In the seven games he has started so far, he posted a 3.57 ERA across 40.1 innings of work. That production has been noticed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who recently had some praise for the division rival.
What Did Aaron Boone Have to Say About Shane Bieber?
In a recent post by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, he reported a quote from Boone regarding Bieber and the Blue Jays' decision to trade for the starting pitcher at the deadline. And the rival skipper did not mince words about how Bieber has looked since returning from his long-term injury.
"He looks like Bieber to me," Boone said. "Good pickup by the Blue Jays being able to get him and being able to insert him into their rotation. He'll be a challenge for us."
That is a rather strong comment for an opponent coming into a pivotal game against a division rival. Not only did Boone admit Bieber has looked like himself when he's been on the mound this year, which is a compliment in and of itself, but he also praised Toronto for making the trade to get him.
As the two teams head to Yankee Stadium for the third game of the series, it could be a bit more of a pitching battle between the two sides in Game 3 as New York looks to keep their playoff hopes alive. But with Bieber on the mound for the Blue Jays, they have a good opportunity to sweep their rivals and get to the ALCS in the minimal number of games.