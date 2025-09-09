Blue Jays' Bullpen Should Be Considered Top Flaw Heading into Postseason
The Toronto Blue Jays have started to slip up a little bit, and their lead in the American League East is beginning to disappear.
It was a disappointing weekend series for the Blue Jays against the New York Yankees. The team was unable to win the series after taking the first game. With some struggles offensively in the two losses, there has been some growing concern about the performance of the team lately.
For nearly two months now, the Blue Jays have been hovering around the .500 mark, and that has resulted in the Yankees catching up. While they will certainly still be a playoff team in the AL, winning the division isn't a lock anymore. The schedule isn’t getting any easier with an upcoming series against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.
One of the main reasons for the struggles has been the challenges from the bullpen. This was a unit that the team looked to address at the trade deadline, but the acquisitions haven't quite turned things around.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the fatal flaw for the Blue Jays being the back end of their bullpen.
Will the Bullpen Cost Them?
Come October, it is going to be key for the bullpen to perform better than they have in the second half of the year. Starting at the top with closer Jeff Hoffman, the blown saves are starting to pile up, and with an ERA of nearly 5.00.
The veteran right-hander was much better in the first half of the campaign and his struggles to close out games at times with the high ERA is certainly a concern for the franchise.
Furthermore, while they have issues at closer currently, they also have a problem getting him the ball with the opportunity as well. New additions Seranthony Dominguez and Louis Varland haven’t pitched great with their new team, and Yariel Rodríguez has also regressed in the second half.
The addition of Shane Bieber has been a great one to provide the team with an ace at the top of the rotation. That certainly solved one potential flaw for the team in October, but relief pitching is key in the playoffs. Starters generally don’t go deep into the game, and that can put a strain on the bullpen.
This is a unit that has a good amount of potential but is underachieving in the second half of the year. Hopefully, things will turn around quickly for them, because if they don’t, the team could be in some trouble.