Blue Jays Have Expressed Interest in High Value Reliever

The Toronto Blue Jays have already made the biggest free agent splash of the offseason thus far, acquiring ace pitcher Dylan Cease on a seven-year deal. This move indicates that the Blue Jays are ready to push all their chips in once again. Now, they're one of the teams in the mix for a quality reliever to improve their bullpen.

Toronto is in the Mix for Pete Fairbanks

A season ago, Toronto finished 16th in bullpen ERA with a 3.98 number. Jeff Hoffman was an excellent closer, recording 33 saves out of 40 chances. Brendon Little, Yariel Rodriguez, and Mason Fluharty made plenty of appearances during the regular season, before the bullpen got a major boost at the trade deadline. Seranthony Dominguez was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles and Louis Varland was traded from the Minnesota Twins.

It became a strength in their postseason run, until they ran out of juice in game seven of the World Series. Now, it appears the Blue Jays are poised to add arms to the pen. Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Toronto is interested in reliever Pete Fairbanks.

Fairbanks was originally with the Texas Rangers before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, the team he has spent his entire career with. He has slowly developed into one of the most underrated relievers in baseball. His breakout season arrived in 2023, when he posted a 2.58 ERA with 25 saves and a career-high 68 strikeouts.

Fairbanks turned in solid years since, recording 27 saves a season ago. He appeared in 61 games for the Rays, good for third on the team. The 31-year-old made $4 million last year, but his price will certainly rise given the current reliever market.

High-leverage bullpen arms have come at a steep price. At the trade deadline, teams forfeited some of their best prospects, and this offseason will see some hefty contracts being handed out. Ryan Helsley cashed in on a two-year, $28 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays aren't the only team eyeing Fairbanks. Rosenthal reported that the Miami Marlins are another team to monitor. Acquiring the Rays closer would be a huge win for Toronto. It gives them multiple options to close out games. Hoffman said he wouldn't mind surrendering the closer role but John Schneider can certainly utilize both pitchers based on matchup and rest.

Blue Jays fans should expect their team to be in the mix for several quality relievers. Dominguez and Chad Green are both unrestricted free agents, but it remains to be seen if they will return. The Cease deal could only be the start of an active winter in Toronto.

