Blue Jays Can Bolster Rotation Depth by Acquiring Former Cardinals Star
The Toronto Blue Jays are expected over the course of the next week to make some moves which will upgrade their roster that just so happens to be one of the hottest in baseball.
Toronto has seized control of the American League East and looks like they could be one of the main threats to win their first pennant in over 30 years, but the right moves will need to be made. The trade deadline is now a week away, and time is running out to make improvements.
The Blue Jays have been linked to some of the most significant deadline pieces, however the actual supply of starting pitching -- likely the team's biggest need -- has been called into question.
It's about the heat up over the next several days, but whether or not Toronto is actually able to acquire a legitimate starter on the trade market remains to be seen. The good news though is that the St. Louis Cardinals may have just done them a favor.
On Wednesday, St. Louis made headlines when they designated veteran right-hander Erick Fedde for assignment following what has been an absolutely brutal stretch for the 32-year-old.
Though his 5.22 ERA and 1.505 WHIP are not indicative of a complete disaster season, his last five starts have produced a 13.25 ERA and 2.49 WHIP. Things got to a point where the Cardinals could not keep throwing him out there and a move had to be made.
If Fedde was in his late 30s or had been ineffective for multiple years now, this conversation would be a non-starter. But 2024 was the best season of his eight-year career, posting a 3.30 ERA and 1.162 WHIP with a very impressive bWAR of 5.6.
Less than one calendar year removed from being an incredibly valuable starter, Fedde has lost his way lately, however that does not mean his career has to be over.
The Blue Jays should certainly go out and try to land a legitimate back-end of the rotation guy, however bringing in Fedde as a no-risk insurance plan makes sense for any team looking for a starting pitcher.
His return to his previous form is unlikely, but it is not at all unrealistic to think he is capable of giving a couple of quality starts down the stretch.
For someone who would not cost a thing, Fedde is absolutely worth some consideration from Toronto.
