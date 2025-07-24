Did Blue Jays Contact Padres About Trade Deadline Blockbuster for Dylan Cease?
The Toronto Blue Jays are the hottest team in Major League Baseball and a firm candidate to be a buyer at the trade deadline a week from now.
In a weak American League where there has not been anyone yet to firmly separate themselves from the pack, this Blue Jays group could and should believe that they are capable of their first pennant in more than three decades this year.
If they are going to pull something like that off though, it's going to take the right moves being pulled off over the nexxt seven days to put themselves in the best position possible.
The area many have linked Toronto to -- not to mention numerous other teams -- is starting pitching. For the month leading up to the deadline though, much of the discourse revolved around the demand being higher than the supply in that market.
On Wednesday though, a surprising report from one of baseball's most prominent insiders brought a new name to the table who for large portions of his career has been one of the best in the game.
Buster Olney of ESPN reported that numerous teams have been in contact with the San Diego Padres for right-hander Dylan Cease.
Though he did not name the Blue Jays specifically as a team who has been in touch, he mentioned the "AL East teams" along with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets as having made contact with San Diego.
All three of Toronto, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees have reason to be involved, so it's very possible that Olney was referring to the entire trio.
Cease being traded would come as a fairly significant surprise due to the fact the Padres are legitimate championship contenders in a loaded National League where all hands on deck will be needed in October.
At the same time though, he is a rental set to hit free agency this offseason, and he has been far from his best in 2025.
The 29-year-old has a 4.59 ERA over his first 21 starts, and though he does have 144 strikeouts in 113.2 innings, he's also sporting an ugly 3-10 record.
A rental pitcher who is not having a great season should be able to had for an extremely reasonable price, and it seems San Diego is willing to listen.
If the Blue Jays can get Cease for a reasonable price to go all in on this season, not only would it give them a much deeper rotation, it would also keep him out of the hands of those they will have to go through in October.
