Blue Jays Have More Options After Two New Pitchers Reportedly Put on Trade Block
Starting pitchers seem to be the No. 1 priority for the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline.
While another bat wouldn't hurt and they likely will be searching for another reliever like all contenders do, the eventual returns of Anthony Santander and Daulton Varsho should boost their offense, while bullpen arms are plentiful at this stage of the season.
But landing someone who can be a difference maker in their rotation could prove to be challenging.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have constantly been linked to the Blue Jays, and the popular name of Sandy Alcantara has been thrown around as a possibility, too. However, despite the whispers that Toronto is willing to be aggressive ahead of this year's deadline, it's not clear who is at the top of their board right now.
Well, two more names seem like they have been added to the trade block.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Athletics are "are listening" to offers on JP Sears and Jeffrey Springs, in addition to Luis Severino.
Severino was floated as someone the Blue Jays should go after here on Blue Jays On SI, but it's unclear if Ross Atkins has his eye on the former AL East rival or not.
At the very least, the influx of more starting pitchers to the trade deadline market helps Toronto by giving them additional options and driving the price down for an eventual deal.
Out of Sears and Springs, the better choice appears to be Springs.
He's posted a 4.18 ERA across 21 outings (19 starts) this season, which is better than Sears' 5.13 ERA in 20 starts.
Both players are under club control, too, with Springs set to get paid $10.5 million in 2026 before he has a club option at $15 million for 2027, while Sears will be entering his first year of arbitration in 2026.
Neither one of these lefties would be a true game-changer for Toronto, but they could both move into the bullpen for the playoffs after being back-end starters for the remainder of the regular season.
Again, it's not clear if the Blue Jays would have interest in any of these three Athletics pitchers, but the fact that more starters are being added to the market should help them before July 31.
