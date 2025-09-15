Bo Bichette Getting Second Opinion on His Knee, What That Means for Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to wrap up an AL East title. But while that was one of their goals this year, they now have their sights set on something much greater: competing for and winning the World Series championship.
To do that, they're going to need Bo Bichette to come back healthy from his knee sprain, something that was suffered on Sept. 6 during a collision at the plate against the New York Yankees. Placed on the 15-day injured list three days later, the expectation was that he would likely miss the rest of the regular season but be healthy for the playoffs.
While that expectation hasn't changed, reports came out that Bichette is now getting a second opinion on the PCL injury he suffered.
This was the first major update that had been given regarding Bichette and his injury, so it's a bit jarring that it was revealed he was getting a second opinion since those are usually not a result of anything positive.
However, manager John Schneider also made sure to state that this was more of a follow-up as opposed to a new evaluation, which is something that should make fans breathe a sigh of relief.
"He was feeling probably better than what an MRI showed, so I think that getting through this appointment will give more clarity to him and to us," Schneider said, per MLB.com. "Hopefully, it's good news and we can say, 'OK, here's what we're going to do.'"
What Bo Bichete's Second Opinion Means for Blue Jays
Getting an updated timeline is important when it comes to Bichette, because even though he wasn't expected to return during the regular season, the team also has to get an idea of how things might look if he's not able to come back at all.
That would be the worst-case scenario, though, and based on how Schneider described this second opinion, it doesn't sound like anything would be discovered that would cause him to be shutdown for the rest of the year.
Still, both Bichette and the Blue Jays have to understand what type of damage has been done to his knee since that will impact his ability to either play or not play in the field and how he can swing on his lead leg going forward.
Like Schneider said, the hope is this will establish a further timeline for how and when Bichette can return to the field, which is the first step in making sure that does happen in 2025.