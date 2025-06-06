Blue Jays Continue Building Momentum After Dominate Series Win Over NL Powerhouse
The Toronto Blue Jays entered the month of June in a very unique place. The team struggled to get things rolling early on, but finally started to figure things out over the back half of May, ending the month on a four-game winning streak, which pushed them over the .500 mark for the first time all year.
They capped off a four-game sweep against the Athletics to start the month and entered this week staring down a formidable test against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Jays ended up dropping the first game of the three set on Tuesday 8-3, but quickly turned things around the last two nights to secure the series win against one of the NL's best sides.
Toronto squeaked out a 2-1 decision on Wednesday night to even things up before absolutely torching Phillies' starter Jesus Luzardo en route to a dominant 9-1 win in the rubber match.
The Blue Jay's dominant showing on Thursday night marked the team's eighth win in their last 10 contests, and improved their overall record in 2025 to 33-29.
Much of this surge has been powered by Toronto's bats, which have suddenly come alive after lying dormant for much of the early season. Over their last 15 games, the Jays are slashing .268/.353/.435 and have slugged 19 homers in that span.
It's become clear over the past couple of weeks that Toronto has the ability to compete at a high level when the offense is clicking. This could, in turn, put GM Ross Atkins in a rather interesting position come next month's trade deadline.
It was just a month ago when all signs pointed to the team being likely sellers, but this recent stretch could provide Atkins and company with the confidence they need to become buyers instead.
Granted, there's still about two months until the deadline rolls around, and a lot can change in that time. Still, the Blue Jays' recent run has generated considerable optimism for what the team could become if they continue to build on their recent momentum.
It will be interesting to see whether or not the team can keep the ball rolling, and what moves the front office ends up making at the deadline if they do.