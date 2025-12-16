Blue Jays Must Abandon Free Agent Chase and Focus on Blockbuster Trade for Star

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the offseason determined to spend and upgrade a roster that just came from within two outs of the first World Series title in over three decades.

To the credit of general manager Ross Atkins and Toronto's ownership group, that is exactly what they have done when it comes to revamping the pitching staff both in the starting rotation and bullpen. Signing Dylan Cease to a huge contract as well as Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers puts this team in a much better spot, and the focus now shifts to offense.

Much of this discourse has revolved around either a reunion with Bo Bichette, signing Kyle Tucker or sometimes even shockingly doing both. If Toronto is determined to make an improvement there though, they should move on from the pursuit of both free agents and shift their attention to the trade market.

They have been linked several times to a potential trade for Arizona Diamondbacks superstar second baseman Ketel Marte, and this is where Atkins should go all in.

Blue Jays Should Do Whatever it Takes to Land Marte

On Monday, it was revealed that Toronto is not featured on the short list of teams he is not willing to be traded to in his limited no-trade clause, giving the Blue Jays the green light to proceed here in negotiations to attempt to land him.

Ironically for what it's worth, Marte does include the hated rival New York Yankees on his no-trade list, which means not only can they not swoop in here, but that the 32-year-old already has the right mentality to come north of the border and take the division from New York again.

Beyond not being blocked for Toronto and hating the Yankees though, Marte is a perfect addition to this team both on offense and defense, potentially serving as the final piece they need to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marte is Best Possible Fit to Join Blue Jays

Though Toronto has shown that maybe they are not all that concerned about money, Marte just so happens to be one of the most valuable players in baseball when looking at his production for what he is paid.

Under contract for five more years for a total of just $92 million, Marte is paid like a very solid player, but the numbers indicate he is a superstar.

Over the last three seasons, the slugger has has posted a 16.0 bWAR with an incredible looking slash line of .283/.368/.519, hitting a minimum of 25 home runs and even reaching 36 bombs in just 136 games during a 6.8 bWAR campaign where he finished top-three in MVP voting.

While the age is not ideal compared to a Bichette or even Tucker, Marte is being paid for his remaining productive years to slot in at Bichette's presumed second base spot while giving financial flexibility to make other improvements down the line.

The downside, of course, is having to give up prospect capital to get him, but if the Blue Jays are willing to part with one of their young left-handers in Ricky Tiedemann or Johnny King, it could be the framework needed to build a fair deal here.

No move is a perfect one, but a trade for Marte would set this Toronto team up to keep on competing for championships, and potentially even get across the finish line next time they are in the Fall Classic.

