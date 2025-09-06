Blue Jays' Core Faces Uncertainties Moving Forward With Players Hitting Free Agency
With a narrow lead in the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays will be getting set for a massive series coming up against the New York Yankees.
As the Blue Jays seek to retain control of the AL East, this weekend will likely be one that could dictate whether or not they can do so. The Yankees have been playing much better baseball of late. They will also certainly be out for revenge after the four-game sweep a couple of months ago.
Toronto’s success might have come as a bit of a surprise this year, considering the talented teams that are within their division. However, they have been led by one of the best lineups in baseball that has featured a lot of star power this campaign.
Furthermore, the starting rotation has also been solid for the most part. It saw a significant upgrade with the addition of Shane Bieber at the trade deadline, too. While the focus is going to be on winning in 2025, the future does look a little bit uncertain for the franchise with a lot of free agents coming up in the next couple of years.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently ranked the core of the Blue Jays 23rd in baseball, with the team expected to look much different after the 2027 campaign.
Is the Core Rating Fair for Blue Jays?
While Toronto is having an extremely successful season in 2025, this could be a very different-looking team in the coming years. At the start of the campaign, the team was able to lock up their star slugger, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to a long-term deal.
This was a massive move for the franchise. Letting Guerrero test free agency could have been a recipe for disaster after seeing the bidding war that happened last winter for Juan Soto.
Now, the Blue Jays have a building block for their franchise for the next decade. How they decide to build around him will be the big question. When looking at this coming winter, the team will have numerous free agents, but none bigger than shortstop Bo Bichette.
The star shortstop has had a bounce-back year and is likely going to receive a deal for around $200 million. If he is brought back, the core of the team through 2027 instantly looks a lot better.
Toronto does have some promising names in the farm system, but this will have to be a team that continues to remain aggressive in free agency to best support Guerrero in the years to come.