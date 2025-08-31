Blue Jays Slugger Bo Bichette Part of MLB Trio with Historic August Offense
Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette has been tearing the cover off the ball this season as one of the most prolific offensive players in baseball.
He has taken his game to another level in the second half, seeing one of the biggest rises in OPS since the All-Star break compared to before it. In the month of August, he has taken his game to another level. An argument could have been made at the midway point that he was the best hitter in baseball at the time.
That stellar production did not stop in the second half of the month. Bichette continued to be locked in at the plate, helping buoy the team’s success with some impressive numbers. He has put up otherworldly production thus far this month.
He has a .381/.435/.543 slash line heading into the final day of August. He has hit three home runs and eight doubles, recording 40 hits overall. 20 runs have been scored to go along with 19 RBI, 10 walks and only 12 strikeouts.
Bo Bichette Has Been on Fire in August for Blue Jays
Entering the final day of the month, he has already been a part of something historic. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, the Blue Jays star is not the only shortstop who has been producing elite numbers at the plate. He is one of three primary shortstops who recorded at least 40 hits, 20 runs scored and 15 RBI this month. The others are Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets.
This is the first time three shortstops have reached those plateaus in a single month in nearly 70 years. July 1956 was the last time it occurred. Achieving the feat that year were Ernie Banks of the Chicago Cubs, Alvin Dark of the St. Louis Cardinals and Harvey Kuenn of the Detroit Tigers.
A bounceback campaign of this proportion is exactly what Bichette needed. Entering free agency this winter, he needed to put an abysmal 2024 season behind him. Injuries derailed him, and when he was on the field, he wasn’t producing very much. He and the team hoped that would be a blip on the radar and to this point, that has been the case.
On the year, Bichette has a .308/.351/.469 slash line with an OPS+ of 123. That is right in line with the numbers he was putting up between 2021-2023, earning two trips to the All-Star Game and appearing on the AL MVP ballot each year. He currently leads the MLB with 172 hits and counting, racking up 16 home runs, 40 doubles and 86 RBI.
The power numbers are especially impressive when taking into account he didn’t hit his first home run until May 3. Back on track, he is cementing his status as one of the best players who will be available in free agency this winter. A long-term contract seems attainable given his age and track record.