Blue Jays Veteran, Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer Lives for Big Moments
For the Toronto Blue Jays, meaningful baseball in September has been something they have become accustomed to as a ballclub. The postseason has been something unkind since the turn of the decade.
Now, with the race heating up for the AL East, and more importantly, a spot in the divisional round that bypasses the ever-not-so-kind wild card round, continues to be in arm's reach. While their lead has been shrinking lately, that hasn't phased the team, and more importantly, one of the clubhouse leaders, Max Scherzer.
The two-time World Series winner lives for these moments and knows that every player also does. While not shying away from it has become who the future Hall of Famer is, he brings his teammates into that same mindset, knowing that it will be what keeps them on the right track.
Max Scherzer on the Blue Jays' Playoff Chase
When Scherzer signed with the Blue Jays, he echoed his sentiment of not signing just to sign but to win, noting his belief in them and what they could offer him back. Now, after a hot summer run and a promising young core all playing well, he intends to deliver on that signing promise. But first, they will need to settle the division.
According to FanGraphs, the Blue Jays (82-61) are still the projected favorites to win the division, with a 63.6 percent chance. The New York Yankees (80-63) are hot on their trail, though, with a 30 percent chance, and the Boston Red Sox (80-65) are under seven percent. Luckily for them, they own the tiebreaker over the Yankees. With another series against the Rays and Orioles, both under .500, that should serve them well.
For Scherzer, though, this is what baseball is all about. This is why he signed with the Blue Jays, and he couldn't imagine them in a better spot then they are in now, as he recently told reporters, including MLB.com.
"This is big league baseball. You want to be in this position. You want to be playing competitive ballgames in September. This is what it's all about. We're talking about three great teams here. We're going to slug it out against each other. We just have to play our best baseball, don't scoreboard watch, just focus on yourself. Keep moving forward," he said.
Despite the closer-than-welcome finish, playing meaningful games is something more than 10 teams in the league can say down the stretch, and something the Blue Jays should welcome and be proud of.