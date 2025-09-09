Bo Bichette Injured: Jays' AL East Lead Faces Big Test Without Star SS
The American League East is a tight race, with the top three teams being within three games of each other. The Toronto Blue Jays sit at the top heading into a big series against Houston.
The offense has been the strong point of this team. Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were both All-Stars with the latter posting an .893 OPS this season. George Springer has looked like his younger self, leading the team with 27 home runs and OPS with a .942 mark.
By far the most important piece of the Jays' success has been the resurgence of their young shortstop, Bo Bichette. After a season in 2024 where he only played 81 games and had an OPS+ below 100 for the first time in his career (70), there were questions about his future both as a Blue Jay and heading into free agency after the season.
He has dispelled all of those worries through his first 139 games, but in a poor turn of events, his season has hit a bump in the road.
On Tuesday, Toronto announced that Bichette will be hitting the IL a left knee sprain, retroactive to September 7. Outfielder Joey Loperfido will be recalled.
Bichette’s Absence Leaves a Big Hole in the Lineup
After the entire offseason was spent speculating if Bichette would be moved, the 27-year-old set out to prove that he is still a premiere shortstop ahead of free agency.
The second generation player has always raked. He lead the AL in hits in 2021 and 2022, and hit at least 30 doubles and 20 home runs from 2021-2023. He was rightfully considered one of the best hitting shortstops in baseball.
2024 saw major issues for Bichette. He endured three different IL stints and when he was on the field, he wasn't himself. He set career lows in the entirety of his slashline, OPS+ and even bWAR with -0.3.
Coming into his walk year, he had something to prove and he has more than done that.
Through 139 games, the two time All-Star has a 3.3 bWAR, leads all of baseball in hits (181) and doubles (44). He's smacked 18 home runs and his 94 RBIs are the second most of his career. His OPS (.840) is the highest of his career. Bichette has bounced back in a major way.
That is why this is such a big blow for Toronto. Replacing a shortstop is hard enough, but replacing one of Bichette's caliber is nearly impossible. For now, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ernie Clement are behind Bichette on the depth chart and will get the reps in his absence.
There is no timetable for Bichette's return just yet. That's why it's imperative that the Blue Jays don't take their foot off the gas. In such a tight division race, losing a player of this caliber can be a deciding factor in the race to the top.
Toronto and its fans will hope it's a quick stint on the shelf for Bichette.
Joey Loperfido will be the corresponding move for Bichette. A depth option in the outfield, the 26-year-old has a .915 OPS in 30 games in the majors this year.