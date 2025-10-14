Blue Jays Executive James Click Reportedly Interviewed for Another Job
The Toronto Blue Jays are facing a 2-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series.
After they eliminated the New York Yankees in dominating fashion the round prior, not a lot of people expected this red-hot team to drop two games in a row, especially at home where they have performed so well this year.
But that's the reality of playoff baseball. And now the Blue Jays will have to dig deep in the Pacific Northwest if they want to give themselves a chance to compete in their first World Series since the early-1990s and not enter their offseason.
Once the offseason does arrive, though, it sounds like Toronto could be conducting a search to backfill a potential front office opening based on a new report that came out.
James Click Reportedly Interviewed for Colorado Rockies Opening
According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic (subscription required), Click was one of three candidates who were interviewed for the current front office opening with the Colorado Rockies. The other two are Scott Sharp and Matt Forman, the assistant general managers of the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians, respectively.
Click is the most qualified candidate of the three based on his past general manager experience. Following his hiring to become the GM of the Houston Astros in 2020 after the cheating scandal rocked that organization, Click led the Astros to their second-ever World Series championship in 2022.
However, following that season, Click decided to leave Houston after he was offered just a one-year contract extension despite the success he had. He and owner Jim Crane reportedly didn't get along, and it resulted in the two sides parting ways.
He was then hired as the vice president of baseball strategy for the Blue Jays in February of 2023, a role where he advices Ross Atkins. During Click's tenure with Toronto, he has been involved in a front office that has put together playoff teams in two out of those three seasons.
Could James Click Actually Leave Blue Jays for Rockies?
On the surface, leaving the current Blue Jays situation for the hapless Rockies doesn't seem like a good strategy. However, Click was always seen as someone who would be hired in another front office leadership role at some point.
Whether or not that's with Colorado isn't clear, but if that is the lone general manager or president of baseball operations role that's offered to him this winter, then there's a good chance that he could depart his current position with Toronto.
Ghiroli also added that the timeline for the Rockies is unknown and it's not clear when Click and the other two were actually interviewed, but with his name now out there when it comes to this opening, he could leave the Blue Jays searching for his replacement this offseason.