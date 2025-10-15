Blue Jays Face Do-or-Die Moment Against Mariners in ALCS Game 3
The Toronto Blue Jays are on the brink of being in a 3-0 hole in the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.
The next three games of the series will be in Seattle, and the Mariners have a shot to end the series at home, even if they lose a game. For Toronto to send the series back to Rogers Centre, it must win at least two of the next three games.
The Mariners are highly motivated. The franchise has never been to the World Series, and this is the franchise’s first appearance in the ALCS since 2001. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are trying to get back to the World Series for the first time since 1993.
Here is a preview of Game 3 of the ALCS.
How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15
Game Time: 8:08 pm ET, FS1
Watch: FS1
Listen: CJCL/Sportsnet 590 The FAN - 590 AM
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 6.75)
Against Mariners: Has not faced the Mariners this season.
Bieber wants to make up for his only start in the ALDS against the New York Yankees. In that game, which was on Oct. 7, he allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) in 2.2 innings. He struck out two and walked one. It was his least effective outing since he returned to the Majors earlier this season after his trade from Cleveland.
Toronto hopes the Bieber from the regular season shows up — 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA with 37 strikeouts and seven walks in 40.1 innings. Batters hit just .225 against him. The Blue Jays need that Bieber if they hope to avoid a 3-0 hole in the series.
Mariners: RHP George Kirby (0-0, 2.70)
Against Blue Jays: Has not faced the Blue Jays this season.
Kirby made two starts in the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, the last of which was on Oct. 10, which puts him on normal rest for Game 3. In his first game against Detroit he went five innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, one home run and no walks against eight strikeouts. Six days later, in the series finale, he drew the start and pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and no walks against six strikeouts.
He missed time during the season with an injury. But in the postseason, to this point, he’s been a rock for Seattle.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle 3, Toronto 1
Monday: Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 3 (Mariners lead series, 2-0)
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto at Seattle, 8:08 pm ET, FS1
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto at Seattle, 8:33 pm, FS1
Friday: Game 5: Toronto at Seattle, 6:08 pm, FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 19: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm, on FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 20: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 pm, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.