Blue Jays Face Elimination from ALCS Against Mariners in Game 6
The Toronto Blue Jays will have to do something they haven’t done in the American League Championship Series so far — win a home game.
Game 6 returns to Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays fell to the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 and Game 2 last weekend. In fact, Toronto was dominated in Game 2, a contest in which their rookie sensation starting pitcher took the mound.
He’ll be back on the mound on Sunday, and the Mariners will return the same pitcher they used in Game 2, but he’ll be working with more rest than he did before.
If Toronto wins the series it returns to the World Series for the first time since 1993. If Seattle wins the series, the Mariners go to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Here is a preview of Game 6 of the ALCS.
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 19
Game Time: 8:03 pm ET
Watch: FS1
Listen: CJCL/Sportsnet 590 The FAN - 590 AM
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage (1-1, 4.82)
Against Mariners: Has not faced the Mariners this season.
Yesavage came back to earth a bit when he started in Game 2 of the ALCS. He went four innings, giving up four hits and five earned runs against Seattle. He allowed a home run and three walks while he struck out four on 70 pitches.
Before that, he had a legendary postseason performance against the New York Yankees in Game 2 in the AL Division Series. He struck out 11 batters, setting a Blue Jays franchise record for a single playoff game, as he didn’t allow a hit and gave up just one walk. He threw 5.1 innings, and he earned a huge standing ovation from the Rogers Centre crowd after the game.
Yesavage made his MLB debut in September, a little over a year after Toronto made him their first-round pick in 2024 out of East Carolina. He was one of college baseball’s most polished pitchers when he turned pro and that has translated to making him a rotation option in 2026.
Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-0, 2.45)
Against Blue Jays: (Regular season) April 19, no-decision. Threw 4.2 innings, allowed seven hits, two earned runs, two walks and nine strikeouts.
Kirby faced off with Yesavage in Game 2 of the series but only went three innings, as he allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) on 58 pitches. He struck out two and walked one, along with an intentional walk.
He only pitched three innings because he pitched two innings three days earlier in the Mariners’ 15-inning marathon win over the Detroit Tigers. For this contest he’ll be pitching on normal rest.
In his first career postseason start against Detroit, Miller only threw 4.1 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and no walks against two strikeouts. He threw 55 pitches.
Miller dealt with elbow inflammation for part of the season. He started 18 games, went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 90.1 innings, with 74 strikeouts and 34 walks. Batters hit .267 against him and he had a 1.41 WHIP.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle 3, Toronto 1
Monday: Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 3
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto 13, Seattle 4
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto 8, Seattle 2
Friday: Game 5: Seattle 6, Toronto 2 (Mariners lead series, 3-2)
Sunday: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm, on FS1
Monday: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 pm, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.