Blue Jays First Baseman Seeking Playoff History Entering World Series

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be at the top of history by the end of the playoffs.

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays' offense has carried them throughout the year and into the postseason. They are the best team that has played in October so far leading all teams in runs scored, total hits, doubles, home runs (tied for first with Mariners), RBI, batting average, OPS, and both slugging/on-base percentages.

The team has been dominant at the plate which is why they are now playing for a world title and that is led by a few players — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Ernie Clement. The trio has been consistent through and through, but Guerrero could possibly list themselves in the MLB Playoffs' history book.

Their first baseman's OPS (1.440) is the sixth-highest stat recorded in a single postseason (minimum of 30 plate appearances) per MLBStats. On top of that he has hit six home runs. Ten is the single season playoff record set by Randy Arozarena in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Even if Guerrero does not break the record he only needs one more to join a short list of 12 guys in history who have had seven or more in a single playoff run.

Guerrero Jr. in 11 Playoff Games

Guerrero Jr standing at the plate after hitting a solo home run in a white uniform against the Mariner
Looking at Guerrero Jr. amongst the other players on any team throughout the entire postseason he leads many categories. The only two main stats he does not lead are drawn walks (fifth) fewest strikeouts (tied for second, with more plate appearances than Javier Báez ) and doubles (tied for third).

*Note* This chart compares every team in the playoffs, but the player has to have a minimum of 30 at-bats.

Guerrero Jr.

Next Closest

Runs

11 (tied for first)

11 (Springer)

Total Hits

19

18 (Clement)

Home Runs

6

5 (Cal Raleigh)

RBI

12

9 (Julio Rodríguez/ Springer)

Batting Average

.442

.429 (Clement)

On-Base Percentage

.510

.444 (Clement)

Slugging Percentage

.930

.674 (Raleigh)

OPS

1.440

1.081 (Raleigh)

Guerrero Jr. unbelievable to watch this year which is why he was named as a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger Award. While postseason accolades don't count it is sure hard to skip over them.

The Blue Jays as a team are leading the playoffs in:

  • Runs, 22 more than the next closest team (Mariners)
  • Total Hits, 27 more (Mariners)
  • Doubles, 11 more (Dodgers)
  • Home Runs (tied for first with Mariners)
  • RBI, 19 more (Mariners)
  • Batting Average, 040 better than Dodgers
  • On-Base Percentage, .015 better than Dodgers
  • Slugging Percentage, .093 better than Dodgers
  • OPS .108 better than Dodgers

It is no question on how this team keep winning — their offense is stacked. They have guys across the board who are performing in elite ways, but their first baseman is going to be one to keep an eye on. By the end of these playoffs he could be the best fans have ever seen offensively.

