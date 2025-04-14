Blue Jays Have Avenues to Becoming One of the More Watchable Teams in Baseball
The Toronto Blue Jays made huge news recently when it was announced that they agreed to an extension with their star first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
There was a soft deadline for a deal to get done before the start of spring training. It came and went without an extension being in place, which led to a lot of speculation about what the future could hold for the talented slugger.
Alas, his representatives never stopped talking to the team. Eventually, negotiations got a spot that was good for both sides, settling on a 14-year, $500 million deal that includes a record $325 million signing bonus.
Locking Guerrero down long-term was a massive win for the franchise.
After struggling for so many years to convince players in free agency to come north of the border, it will make the recruitment of other star players much easier already having an established All-Star committed to the franchise.
His extension is a big reason that the Blue Jays landed where they did in the watchability rankings that David Schoenfield of ESPN shared as well.
Toronto came in at No. 20, as the entire franchise and fan base can now breathe a little easier knowing Guerrero isn’t going anywhere. That would have been a major topic all year, especially around the trade deadline, if the team wasn’t competitive.
Off to a 9-7 start, the Blue Jays look like they will factor into the playoff race in the American League, especially with their division being down as a whole.
Winning is always good for watchability, as fans want to see a good product on the field. Toronto possesses that kind of potential, especially if some of their more recognizable players live up to expectations.
This past winter, they signed Anthony Santander away from the Baltimore Orioles, agreeing to a five-year, $92.5 million contract that would be worth up to $110 million over six years.
He is off to a very slow start, which makes the team's having a winning record at this point all the more impressive.
There has been a power outage throughout the entire lineup with only eight home runs, tied for the least in the league with the Kansas City Royals, being hit through 16 games. But they have 29 doubles, which is tied for sixth in the MLB.
Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer will draw some eyes as well.
How much does he have left in the tank since he will be turning 41 years old in July? It is a fair question since he is on the injured list again. Coming down to the end of his career, each time he takes the mound is a must-watch.