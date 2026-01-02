Blue Jays All-Star Agrees to Join Team Mexico for World Baseball Classic

The Toronto Blue Jays have an exceptional amount of talent on their roster, which bodes well for their 2026 campaign and trying to put themselves back in a position to win the World Series.

The upcoming season will be an interesting year for MLB teams, though, as the World Baseball Classic has come back around, which provides players with the opportunity to represent their respective nations, if they so choose.

The difficult part of that is getting more games played tagged onto players who will be needed down the stretch of the MLB season as well. Regardless, it is an amazing opportunity that only comes around once every four years, so the vast majority of players take that chance and live in the moment on the international stage.

Recently, one Blue Jays infielder was selected to his respective national team, and has agreed to play in the World Baseball Classic this upcoming year. After putting together an exceptional 2025 campaign, the player in question will be looking to help his nation compete among the other best players from around the world, while also helping Toronto try to vie for postseason contention as well.

Which Blue Jays Infielder Will Be Joining Team Mexico in 2026?

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays infielder who was selected to his national team was catcher Alejandro Kirk, joining up with Team Mexico for 2026. Initially, back in 2023, he had agreed to join the team, but understandably withdrew from the event to be there for the birth of his child. Now, he will be able to compete among some impressive talents, including players who have been confirmed to Team Mexico, Jarren Duran and Randy Arozarena.

¡TENEMOS CATCHER! 😎🔥



El campeón de la Liga Americana, Alejandro Kirk, está listo para dejarlo todo y defender la sangre mexicana en el Clásico Mundial 2026 🏆🌎#EsMiSangre 🩸🇲🇽⚾️ pic.twitter.com/FTYjLNWx5L — Novena México 🇲🇽⚾ (@MexicoBeis) January 1, 2026

Kirk is coming off his second-best season aside from the 2022 campaign that got him added to the Mexican National Team roster previously. In 2025, he slashed .282/.348/.421 with 76 RBI, 45 runs, 15 home runs, 59 strikeouts, 48 walks, 2.3 bWAR and the first steal of his MLB career. While his 111 OPS+ was down from his top season, it was a significant improvement over 2024 and 2023, showcasing his ability to truly turn things around at the plate.

His resurgence was one of the biggest reasons why Toronto was able to put together such a compelling postseason run in 2025, and hopefully, this will carry over both to his team and national duties, allowing him to really shine at various levels of competition.

Recommended Articles