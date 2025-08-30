Blue Jays Have MLB's Top Defensive Duo at Key Corner Infield Position
The Toronto Blue Jays have a very well-rounded, talented roster that gets the job done in every facet of the game.
When taking a look at their lineup, specifically, the first thing that jumps out is the offensive production. Earlier in the year, there were some concerns about the lack of power numbers being produced. That is no longer a concern with the Blue Jays averaging 4.96 runs per game, which is fourth in baseball.
They rank second in the MLB with 242 doubles, which is tied with the Athletics. Their 162 home runs are above the league average of 155, putting them in 12th place. A .431 slugging percentage is good enough to be in fifth, their OPS of .760 is in third and their 110 OPS+ is fifth as well.
Leading the way in that regard is All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. One of the most feared hitters in baseball, he will be terrorizing opponents from the middle of the Toronto lineup for years to come after agreeing to a historic 14-year, $500 million extension earlier in the season. He is once again putting up gaudy numbers at the plate with an OPS+ of 139, 20 home runs, 31 doubles and 72 RBI.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ty France Are Both Excellent Defenders
While his hitting exploits are what people pay attention to the most, where he has really begun to shine is with the glove. Even when he took home the Gold Glove Award in 2022, people didn’t hold him in very high regard as a defender. That needs to change, because he is one of the best defensive first basemen in the MLB.
As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, Guerrero has an elite +6 Defensive Runs Saved thus far in 2025. That is the fifth best mark amongst first baseman and tied for 30th amongst all infielders. Whenever he needs a rest, the Blue Jays don’t have to worry about a drop off defensively at the position either.
In fact, they may receive a little bit of a boost. Just ahead of Guerrero with +7 DRS is Ty France. Acquired from the Minnesota Twins, along with relief pitcher Louis Varland, ahead of the MLB trade deadline, he helps give Toronto the best defensive duo at first base in baseball. He is tied for the 20th-best mark in the MLB. In his short time with Toronto, only 108 innings across 14 games, he has already registered a +2.
The only first baseman ahead of Guerrero and France are Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves, Carlos Santana, who was playing for the Cleveland Guardians but was recently released, and Spencer Steer of the Cincinnati Reds. They have record +13, +11 and +8 DRS, respectively.
For all the production that duo provides at the plate, they are just as impactful with the gloves defensively.