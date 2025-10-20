Blue Jays Blast Mariners to Force ALCS Game 7 for World Series Berth
The American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners has turned into quite the battle despite how the first two games started. The Mariners bulldozed the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, but the Jays bounced back in a big way. They stole games three and four in Seattle after scoring 21 runs on 29 hits.
Game six was a must win for the Blue Jays and with the World Series on the line the Jays forced a game seven. Their defense came through time and time again in this 6-2 win. The series is now even and a World Series berth will be decided on Monday.
Key Moments in Do-or-Die Game Six
Neither team got on the board in the first inning despite a pair of hits by the Blue Jays. However they did draw blood first. The second inning could have easily broken the game open as they had loaded the bases after scoring a pair of runs with only an out on the board. However, the Mariners held them off to only go down two going into the third.
The Mariners returned the favor in their following at-bats with a trio of base runners, but all of them would fail to cross home plate. Then the Blue Jays kept throwing punches when they were due back up. Ernie Clement hit a triple with two outs on the board. That followed by an Addison Barger 400 foot homer; the score was now 4-0 going into the fourth.
It was the same story for the Mariners in their fourth trip to the plate. They loaded the bases with only one out and looked like they could possibly tie this game up, but that was not the case. Once again they would fail to reach home plate after a nice double play would end the inning.
The lead off man in the bottom of the fifth (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) hit a homer off of an 80 MPH curve ball thrown by Logan Gilbert. This was Vladdy's sixth home run in the postseason and the score was now 5-0.
The Mariners finally got on the board at the top of the sixth. They found their groove with a pair of outs on the board led by a Josh Naylor homer followed by a pair of singles and the score was now 5-2 Jays.
The game started off strong both on offense and defense for the Jays, which started with Trey Yesavage on the mound. Yesavage was looking for a redemption game after his game two start against the Mariners where he was pulled in the fifth after allowing five earned runs, walking three, and hitting a batter.
He bounced back in a big way. The 22-year-old finished the game with seven strikeouts, a pair of earned runs, to complement five scoreless innings hits after nearly six innings on the mound. Yesavage's time on the mound was over after Naylor's homer.
Both the offense and defense came through tonight which kept their season alive. The American League Pennant victor will be crowned on Monday.