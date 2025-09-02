Blue Jays Magic Number Stalls as Yankees, Red Sox Close on AL East Lead
The Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday and the race in the American League East Division tightened just a little bit more.
The Blue Jays (79-59) fell, 5-4, even though they scored three runs in the top of the ninth. But Cincinnati rebounded with three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game and lock in the Blue Jays’ magic number to clinch the AL East division title.
Bo Bichette and Dalton Varsho each hit home runs for Toronto, but reliever Brendon Little lost the save situation against the Reds. Entering Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays are set to send Jose Berrios to the mound while the Reds will start Nick Lodolo.
Blue Jays Magic Number to Clinch AL East
Toronto enters Tuesday’s game with a magic number of 23 to win the AL East. That magic number is based on the combination of Blue Jays wins and New York Yankees losses to help Toronto clinch the division. The magic number is based on the Yankees’ record because, while they are tied with the Boston Red Sox for second place, the Yankees have the tiebreaker.
New York was off, so the Blue Jays’ loss tightened the race in the division. Both New York and Boston — which won on Monday — are 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the division race.
The Blue Jays are also trying to keep pace for the top playoff seed in the American League. Toronto remained a half-game behind Detroit in that race, with the Tigers losing on Monday. The Tigers would have home-field advantage in the American League playoffs, if the season ended on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays are seeking to win their first division title since 2015, when they won 93 games and reached the American League Championship Series. Since that division title they've been to the postseason four other times, but always as a wild card team. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS again in 2016 but fell to Cleveland.
Toronto has a team good enough to duplicate what their 1992 and 1993 teams did, which was win the World Series. That 1993 season was the last time the Blue Jays played in the Fall Classic.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 17
Magic Number to Clinch AL East: 23
Toronto Blue Jays Games Remaining: 24
Toronto Blue Jays Remaining Schedule: Sept. 2-3, at Cincinnati; Sept. 5-7, at New York Yankees; Sept. 9-11, vs. Houston; Sept. 12-14, vs. Baltimore; Sept. 15-18, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 19-21, at Kansas City; Sept. 23-25 vs. Boston; Sept. 26-28, vs. Tampa Bay.
AL East Division Race (after Sept. 1)
Toronto Blue Jays: 79-59 (lead division)
New York Yankees: 76-61 (2.5 games behind)
Boston Red Sox: 77-62 (2.5 games behind)
New York Yankees Remaining Schedule (24 games): Sept. 2-4, at Houston; Sept. 5-7, vs. Toronto; Sept. 9-11, vs. Detroit; Sept. 12-14, at Boston; Sept. 15-17, at Minnesota; Sept. 18-21, at Baltimore; Sept. 23-25 vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 26-28, vs. Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox Remaining Schedule (23 games): Sept. 2-3, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 5-7, at Arizona; Sept. 8-10, at Athletics; Sept. 12-14, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 16-18, vs. Athletics; Sept. 19-21, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 23-25 at Toronto; Sept. 26-28, vs. Detroit.