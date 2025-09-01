Blue Jays Close Out August on High Note Avoiding Sweep by Brewers
The Toronto Blue Jays closed out August on a high-note when they took down the No.1 team in baseball in their series finale at Rogers Centre on Sunday.
Even though they didn't get the overall victory in their series, they avoided a sweep. No team has been able to sweep the Blue Jays since the Philadelphia Phillies did it back in the middle of June.
This was a high-stakes matchup between arguably the best team that the American League has to offer and the best team in baseball. It was a relief to see the Blue Jays bounce back from two straight losses as hope that they can compete when October rolls around. There is a chance that the two could have another showdown in the World Series if both squads have storybook postseason runs.
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Takeaways
Even though the Jays lost game one there was a huge positive that came off of the pitching mound and that was Shane Bieber. Bieber has now made two starts since his return to the Majors post Tommy John surgery. Even though it was a loss for Bieber he went just over five innings on the mound and allowed two earned runs while striking out six. It was the bullpen that failed the Jays in taking home this win.
There was redemption for the bullpen in the next two games (with the exception of Jeff Hoffman who allowed three earned runs in less than an inning). After a poor start by Max Scherzer the 'pen held the Brewers scoreless in the final five innings in the finale. Scherzer allowed two homers on nine hits (four earned runs) in only four innings.
The offense looked like themselves in their 8-4 victory. They have the tendency to be streaky lately. It appears there is no in-between offensively, which is one of the concerns for the Blue Jays if they want to make a deep run in the postseason.
The Blue Jays posted a 15-win month as they gear up for the final 28 days of baseball. The team is now leaving Rogers Centre to take on the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees. Both the Yankees and Boston Red Sox are doing their best to dethrone the Blue Jays at the top of the AL East. Toronto has a three-game lead right now over New York with some wrinkles to still work out before October gets here.