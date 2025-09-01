Blue Jays Make Two Key Roster Moves Entering Final Month of the Season
The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to win their first American League East division title since 2015, and just their second since 1993. The Blue Jays currently hold a 3.0 game lead over the New York Yankees heading into September. However, the schedule does not get much easier for them.
Toronto hits the road for a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds before heading to Yankee Stadium for three games over the weekend. The Blue Jays then host the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. They will also have to welcome the Boston Red Sox for three games later this month.
Needless to say, Toronto cannot let off the gas pedal if they want to win the AL East. With that in mind, the team made a few key roster moves heading into the final month of the season. Per the team's official X account, the Blue Jays will have the recently claimed Isiah Kiner-Falefa join the team starting Monday, while Dillon Tate was selected from Triple-A. To make room, Nick Sandlin was transferred to the 60-day IL.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Is A Solid Addition
Kiner-Falefa was waived by the Pittsburgh Pirates just a few days ago, and the Blue Jays were quick to jump at the opportunity to bring him to Toronto. The 30-year-old was slashing .264/.300/.332 before being waived. The best part about IKF is his ability to play multiple positions.
IKF is not in the starting lineup on Monday for game one against the Reds, but he should be a regular moving forward. Andres Gimenez is an excellent defender, but his offense this season has been subpar. That second base position is somewhere the Blue Jays might be able to platoon the veteran utilityman, especially when offense becomes the priority.
In addition to the middle infield, he can also slot into an outfield slot or third base if needed. His bat-to-ball skill and ability to play anywhere on the field makes him an asset in Toronto. It has yet to be seen how he will be used, but he can be expected in the lineup a few times a week.
Dillon Tate's Dominance in Buffalo Earns A Promotion
Tate has already made five appearances for the Blue Jays this season, but they were not his best outings. The right-hander threw 5.1 innings, allowed seven hits, struck out six and walked seven. However, it seems that Tate has been able to remedy those struggles during his time in Triple-A.
For Triple-A Buffalo this year, Tate has thrown 35.0 innings, allowed just 27 hits, struck out 34 and walked 19. His 2.06 ERA and 1.31 WHIP are proof that he is ready to head back to the big league level. This is a time of year when relievers become very important, so the Blue Jays are hoping he can carry his success to September.
This season, the Blue Jays are 17th in bullpen ERA and they have blown the seventh-most saves. The team is not looking for Tate to be the backend closer for them, but the bullpen is a reason for concern as they look to win the division. If Tate can pitch the way he did in Triple-A, Toronto will be in good shape.