Blue Jays Manager Makes Pointed Comments About Team's Performance During Sweep
After a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves sinking to fourth place in the AL East standings.
They are now behind the impressive New York Yankees, the aforementioned Rays and the Boston Red Sox, who also cannot seem to get out of their own way.
While the Blue Jays have only won four of their last 10 games, they are currently only a game behind Tampa Bay for second place in the division.
Toronto's struggle is far from a new trend since their 2025 campaign has see-sawed back and forth after Opening Day.
They have yet to win more than four in a row, but have also not dropped more than three straight games. Those short losing streaks have unfortunately come in the form of three sweeps against the New York Mets and Houston Astros.
Sunday's 13-0 loss emphasized the Blue Jays' season-long issues of not being able to put together complete efforts. Mistakes were made on the bases -- in the form of Jonatan Clase being picked off by Ryan Pepiot in the second inning -- and on the mound with Chris Bassitt averaging over 20 pitches per frame in this short outing (four innings, five earned runs).
John Schneider's comments reflect a lot of how the fan base feels.
There is too much talent for them to be playing in this fashion, and after getting swept, everyone in the clubhouse needs to dig deep for them to turn things around.
Bassitt's four-inning, two-strikeout performance on Sunday continued a poor stretch of outings from Toronto's starters over the past two weeks where they have gotten only 55 strikeouts from their starting rotation.
Their collective team ERA has fallen to 4.18, which sits as the eighth-worst mark in the sport.
Reliever Yimi García, who has a 9.00 ERA in seven innings this month, recently went on the injured list with a shoulder impingement in his throwing arm and will leave the already-thin Blue Jays' bullpen at a deficit for the near future.
Closer Jeff Hoffman's ERA sits at 16.71 on the month, causing concern for what was supposed to be a rock-solid one-two punch for Toronto's relief staff.
The offense has been the Blue Jays' savior so far in May, ranking at the top or near the top of the league in hits (157), RBI (97) and batting average (.263) as a club.