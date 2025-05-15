Blue Jays Manager Schneider Shares Honest Thoughts On Star Reliever's Performance
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a devastating 11-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The main offender was Jeff Hoffman having his worst outing as a Blue Jay. It may have been the worst outing by a Toronto reliever in 2025 yet.
Hoffman lasted just 0.1 innings, giving up four hits, five runs, a walk, and struck out one in the ninth inning before manager John Schneider pulled Hoffman for Braydon Fisher to finish out the inning.
Hoffman was brought over in free agency from the Philadelphia Phillies and was one of their bigger signings. But the 32-year-old hasn't held up the numbers he did for the Phillies with just a 6.05 ERA on the year.
He had big shoes to fill with the loss of Jordan Romano, who switched places with Hoffman as he signed with the Phillies. Hoffman does have nine saves in 11 changes and has struck out 31 against four walks.
But Schneider isn't bothered by Hoffman's performance on Tuesday and still has full faith in him for big moments.
"His stuff has been consistent all year, you know?" Schneider said, according to TSN. "He's done more than his fair share of helping us win games so far. I've got nothing but trust in him going forward."
Hoffman's previous outing was against the Mariners, throwing a full inning for zero hits and three punch outs.
Toronto's bullpen has been confusing on the whole. According to FanGraphs, they're 19th in ERA, but are eighth in WHIP, first in strikeouts per nine innings, and ninth in hits per nine innings.
Schneider did not put Hoffman in during in Toronto's 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday night. Starter Chris Bassitt gave the Blue Jays 5.1 innings with one run and six strike outs. Yimi Garcia got the save for the victory, his third on the season.
Schneider's usage of Hoffman on Thursday against the same Rays team that shattered him will be very indicative of how much trust he actually has in him.