Blue Jays Need Two-Time All-Star Performing Well To Reach Their Potential
Coming off a strong week, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to build momentum in the American League East and prove to be a contender.
There hasn’t been any shortage of news surrounding the Blue Jays of late. The signing of Vladimir Guererro Jr. to a long-term extension should help everyone rest easier at night, knowing that he won’t be going anywhere.
However, the team will now be expecting their star slugger to find his power stroke. Shockingly, he hasn’t been able to hit a home run yet this year, but that could change quickly.
Even though their star slugger has likely been in a bit of a funk due to the contract discussions, the team is still over .500 and performing well.
Players like Bo Bichette and George Springer are off to very hot starts in the lineup, with both bouncing back from down campaigns in 2024.
This is a franchise that has invested a lot of money into their players, but they are expecting results.
Early on, one player who has been locked up long-term hasn’t lived up to expectations, which is something that must change quickly.
Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) recently spoke about starting pitcher Jose Berrios as a bit of the X-factor for the starting rotation as of now, with some concerns about the slow start.
“The problem in the rotation, though, is Opening Day starter Berríos. He is the veteran Toronto starter signed the longest, and he’s off to a start more closely resembling his 2022 campaign than the two solid ones he produced after.”
The two-time All-Star was a big signing by Toronto several years ago and the results have been mixed.
After coming over from the Minnesota Twins in the 2021 campaign, the right-hander performed well, totaling a 5-4 record and 3.58 ERA.
The strong performance resulted in him agreeing to a seven-year, $131 million contract that following offseason.
However, despite lofty expectations of being an ace, Berrios really struggled in 2022, totaling an ERA of 5.23.
Luckily, he was able to perform much better the past two seasons, but has not got off to a great start in 2025.
Due to the struggles in 2022 and how much they have invested in him, the slow start is a bit concerning.
Currently, the rotation is doing well, led by Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt. However, Max Scherzer is out and can’t be counted on at his age. Furthermore, that puts the pressure on Berrios to turn it around this season.
While it’s early, and an ERA over 5.00 after four starts is not the way that the right-hander wanted to start the year.