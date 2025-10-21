George Springer's Game 7 Home Run Reminiscent of Another Blue Jays Postseason Moment
It's time to party like it's 1993 for the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans.
The Blue Jays are headed back to the World Series after a thrilling Game 7 win in the ALCS. After Trailing 3-2 in the series, Toronto stayed resilient like they had all season long and advanced to the Fall Classic. The comeback kids had a couple more special moments left in them.
The seventh inning perfectly captured this 2025 Blue Jays season. Trailing 3-1 in the game and with time running out, they needed some life. It started with an Addison Barger walk. Then Isiah Kiner-Falefa put the comeback in motion with a single to center field. Andres Gimenez laid down a sacrifice bunt and that set the stage for George Springer.
Eduard Bazardo entered the game to replace Bryan Woo for the Seattle Mariners, and Springer wasted no time before he delivered a now-iconic three-run homer that give Toronto a 4-3 lead and eventual Game 7 victory.
The moment will go down as one of the most memorable plays in Blue Jays history, but this home run might feel similar to many in the fanbase.
George Springer's Home Run Has Shades of 2015 Jose Bautista
Many sports fans have those "where were you when..." moments in their lives. One of those for Blue Jays fans came in 2015. Jose Bautista's go-ahead home run in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS has permanent residence in every Toronto fan's head. The bat flip that followed made it one of the most iconic hits in playoff baseball history.
10 years and one week later, in the seventh inning of an elimination game at the Rogers Centre, Springer delivered the shot heard around Canada. Bautista's three-run home run came on a 97-mph sinker. Springer's? A 96-mph sinker.
Manager John Schneider talked about the play after the game. According to TSN Sports, he said, "Kind of surreal in the moment when you're witnessing a historic swing for the organization."
Springer is no stranger to these moments. With that seventh inning home run, he moves into a tie for fourth with Bernie Williams for the most postseason homers in MLB playoff history. His 22 longballs only trail Kyle Schwarber, Jose Altuve and Manny Ramirez.
Blue Jays fans have waited a long time to return to the Fall Classic. Years of heartbreak and disappointment all seemed to vanish when Jeff Hoffman struck out Julio Rodriguez for the final out. There was Joe Carter in 1993, Bautista in 2015 and now Springer in 2025; Three moments that will forever be etched in Blue Jays history.
However, the job is not finished. They have four more wins to get to put an exclamation point on a remarkable season in a massive World Series showdown against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.